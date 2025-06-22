Maryland lawmakers’ responses to President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iranian nuclear sites fell along party lines.

Trump announced Saturday he’d authorized the U.S. military to bomb key locations after Israel had preemptively attacked its adversary, suspecting the country was nearing nuclear proliferation.

“Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity,” Trump said at the White House with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio standing behind him.

Democrats in Congress condemned the president’s bypassing of their authority to declare war on other countries, while Maryland’s lone Republican backed the president’s decision.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Rep. Johnny Olszewski Jr. said in a statement, “The Constitution is clear: only Congress has the authority to approve any sustained military action.”

The Democrat said the president “failed to seek such approval.”

“The President owes Congress and the American people a clear strategy that protects the safety of our service members, diplomats, and innocent civilians,” U.S. Rep. Sarah Elfreth said on social media.

Elfreth continued, saying that, while Iran should not be allowed to become a nuclear power, the president’s actions could bring the country into another “unnecessary conflict” in the Middle East and risk service members’ lives.

The Democrat sits on the powerful House Armed Services Committee and said she’s looking forward to being briefed Monday when the U.S. House reconvenes.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

U.S. intelligence officials have repeatedly reported that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon, Sen. Chris Van Hollen said in a statement.

“There was more time for diplomacy to work,“ the Democrat said.

Maryland’s senior senator called the president out on his campaign promise to end wars and not start conflicts on foreign soil.

“Now he has dragged America into one,” Van Hollen said in a statement.

Republican Rep. Andy Harris backed Trump’s decision, saying on social media that a “nuclear-armed Iran endangers America, Israel and the entire free world.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“This is peace through strength,” the congressman said.

Trump called the strikes “a spectacular military success” and said the targets, nuclear enrichment facilities, had been “completely and totally obliterated.”