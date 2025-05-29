A viral video of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detaining a group of men in the Baltimore area has been shared by President Donald Trump and the White House.

The 34-second video and other related social media posts show agents tackling and detaining the men near a home improvement store along Eastern Avenue near Baltimore’s southeastern border with Dundalk. ICE said in the video that the men were undocumented immigrants.

“Watch: ICE Tip Sparks EPIC Takedown of 5 Illegal Aliens Outside Home Improvement Store” the video reads.

“Down! Down! Hands!” the agents shout as they swarm the men on a busy street during the day.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The video, which was shared by The White House on Wednesday, has already attracted already more than 1.7 million views on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The video comes amid the Trump administration’s campaign to detain and deport undocumented immigrants.

It’s immediately unclear what the total impact has been in Maryland so far. According to the most recent available statstics, ICE’s Baltimore field office arrested 1,434 people last fiscal year ending in September 2024, the third-lowest of such offices nationwide. Most Baltimore-area arrests were of people without criminal histories, according to ICE’s most recent annual report.

Undocumented workers have traditionally gathered at home improvement stores looking for day-labor opportunities. Experts working with immigrant communities say that ICE agents have targeted these areas, which has resulted in some immigrants avoiding them altogether.

This is not the first time Trump and the White House have used the X platform to write about immigrants in Maryland.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Requests for comments from the federal Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, were not immediately returned.

The White House in a statement Thursday doubled down on the use of the term illegal alien, which some immigrant advocates and others have described as dehumanizing.

“President Trump is deporting illegal aliens and keeping Americans safe whether the liberal Fake News likes it or not,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson wrote in an email.