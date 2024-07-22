Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joined the chorus of prominent Democrats backing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s nominee on Monday.

In a statement, Moore said the vice president is the best choice for Democrats and the nation.

“The American people deserve a champion who will continue the progress of the Biden-Harris Administration, and that’s why I am proud to voice my full support and offer my full endorsement to Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Nominee for President,” Moore said in his statement.

Moore’s announcement came a day after President Joe Biden announced an end to his re-election bid, endorsing Harris to take his place.

The Democratic governor said he had “lengthy” conversations with both Biden and Harris on Sunday, and pledged his support for Harris to both.

“Vice President Harris has the experience, record, vision, and wisdom to unify the country ... She will have the unique ability to energize the Democratic Party base and mobilize a unique coalition, and we must rally around her and elect her to serve as the next President of the United States,” Moore wrote.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who spoke at Coppin State University in 2023, now has the support of Gov. Wes Moore in her bid to become the Democratic presidential nominee. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

Moore initially issued a statement on Sunday praising Biden’s service, but made no mention of how the party should fill the position of presidential candidate. A dozen Democratic governors came out in support of Harris before Moore did.

Other Maryland leaders more quickly pledged support for Harris, including U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, a commanding figure in local politics as the leader of the state’s delegation to Washington. Other early endorsers included Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott, U.S. Senate candidate and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, some members of Congress and several state lawmakers who are delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

Still, Moore’s endorsement carries weight as the de facto leader of Democrats in Maryland and one of the state party’s most popular figures.

And while he officially joined the growing ranks Harris supporters on Monday, Moore made no mention of his own possible national ambitions.

Ever since he’s entered politics, some have guessed that Moore may look beyond Annapolis to Washington. His name had been circulated as a possible candidate for president or vice president — if not in 2024, then perhaps in 2028 or 2032.