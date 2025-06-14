Maryland officials expressed shock and horror following the allegedly politically motivated shootings of two Democratic state lawmakers from Minnesota and their spouses, warning the violence strikes at the heart of civic life and threatens public service itself.

Early Saturday, a man posing as a police officer shot and killed Melissa Hortman, a former Minnesota House Speaker, and her husband, and wounded a second state lawmaker, Sen. John Hoffman, and his wife, police said.

While police continue searching for the 57-year-old suspect, who left behind a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials as targets, organizers of “No Kings” protests across Minnesota canceled the planned gatherings.

Meanwhile, Texas police on Saturday said they had identified a “credible threat toward state legislators” planning to attend “No Kings” rallies in Austin.

“Public servants should never face danger for serving their communities,” Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement. “We need to be able to disagree about policy issues without resorting to violence. Our democracy depends on it.”

“No Kings” protests continued throughout Maryland, as lawmakers learned about the shootings.

At the Annapolis “No Kings” protest, organizers paused the rally to share news of the Minnesota political assassinations, calling for peace and denouncing violence against public servants. The crowd, which mixed patriotic symbolism with sharp criticism of President Donald Trump, stood for a moment of silence before resuming chants and speeches.

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin called them a “nightmare” and characterized them as a “lethal threat” to freedom and democracy.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen said the assailant must be held accountable for murdering Hortman and her husband “in cold blood.”

U.S. Rep Andy Harris said, “This kind of horrific violence has no place in America,” adding that he was praying for all involved.

The shootings in Minnesota come after a string of violent incidents targeting Democratic elected officials across the country.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s home was set on fire in April. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was violently attacked with a hammer in 2022. And in Michigan the FBI foiled a 2020 plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer, the state’s governor.

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones said the attacks in Minnesota highlight the divide in our country.

“But they will never deter us from continuing to do the work of the people, from putting unity over division and from standing up for our democratic principles,” Jones said.

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier and the Montgomery County executive and council also released statements insisting that political violence never be tolerated.