Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s story begins in his native El Salvador, but it’s become increasingly unclear where it will end.

Abrego Garcia’s deportation and the fight to bring him back, remains an international topic of discussion — dominating news coverage and attracting the interest of political figures.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to facilitate his return to the U.S. from a notorious prison, rejecting the White House’s claim that it couldn’t retrieve the Salvadoran national after mistakenly deporting him.

Trump administration officials have both said they would comply in general with court orders while pushing back against the idea of bringing him back, arguing it was up to El Salvador. On the visit to the U.S. earlier this week, the president of El Salvador said he lacked the power to return him, saying it would be “preposterous” to “smuggle a terrorist into the United States.”

U.S. Sen Chris Van Hollen, the Democrat from Maryland, is already in El Salvador this week, hoping to see and check on the condition of Abrego Garcia. But on Wednesday, El Salvador’s vice president denied Van Hollen a face-to-face visit with the Maryland man, saying he should have given the country more advance notice.

Van Hollen posted a video to Instagram before his flight, saying the goal of his trip was “to let the Trump administration, to let the government of El Salvador, know that we are going to keep fighting to bring Abrego Garcia home.”

The news site Politico reported that Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, the No. 4 Senate Democrat, is also organizing a trip to El Salvador, citing a person who was granted anonymity to share the senator’s plans.

People gather at 31 Hopkins Plaza, the location of the ICE Baltimore Field Office, to protest the Trump administration’s decisions on deportation — and, in particular, the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia — earlier this week. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Separately, a New York City congressman announced Tuesday that he will introduce legislation inspired by Abrego Garcia. Congressman Ritchie Torres, a Democrat who represents New York’s 15th Congressional District, said under the bill, the United States would be required to take action if a U.S. court orders the return of someone wrongfully deported. That includes a U.S. citizen, green card holder, or noncitizen who had lawful status at the time, such as special immigrant juveniles and refugees under temporary protected status among others.

At the center of it all is Abrego Garcia, the 29-year-old father who lived in the U.S. for roughly 14 years, during which he worked construction, got married and was raising three children with disabilities, according to court records.

Trump administration officials said the deportation was a result of an administrative mistake, but also said Abrego Garcia was deported last month based on an accusation from local police in Maryland that he was an MS-13 gang member. Abrego Garcia denied the allegation and was never charged with a crime, his attorneys said.

A U.S. immigration judge shielded Abrego Garcia in 2019 from deportation to El Salvador, concluding he likely faced persecution there by local gangs that had terrorized his family. The Trump administration deported him there anyway, later describing the move as a mistake but insisting he was in MS-13.

As his case continues in the U.S. courts, here is Abrego Garcia’s story so far.

Gang threats in El Salvador

Abrego Garcia grew up in El Salvador’s capital city, San Salvador, according to court documents filed in U.S. immigration court in 2019. His father was a former police officer. His mother, Cecilia, sold pupusas, the nation’s signature dish of flat tortilla pouches that hold steaming blends of cheese, beans or savory pork.

The entire family, including his parents, two sisters and older brother, ran the business from home, court records state. Abrego Garcia’s job was to buy ingredients from the grocery store and make deliveries with his brother.

“Everyone in the town knew to get their pupusas from ‘Pupuseria Cecilia,’” his lawyers wrote.

A local gang, Barrio 18, began extorting the family for “rent money” and threatened to kill his older brother Cesar — or force him into their gang — if they weren’t paid, court documents state. The family complied but eventually sent Cesar to the U.S.

Barrio 18 similarly targeted Abrego Garcia, according to his immigration case. When he was 12, the gang threatened to take him away until his father paid them “all of the money that they wanted.” They still watched him as he walked to and from school.

The family moved 10 minutes away, but the gang threatened to rape and kill Abrego Garcia’s sisters, court records state. The family shut down the business, moved again and eventually sent Abrego Garcia to the U.S.

The family never went to authorities because of rampant police corruption, according to court filings. The gang continued to harass the family after they moved to Guatemala, which borders El Salvador.

Life in the U.S.

Abrego Garcia fled to the U.S. illegally around 2011, the year he turned 16, according to documents filed in his immigration case. He joined Cesar, now a U.S. citizen, in Maryland and found work in construction.

For the past year, Abrego Garcia worked as an apprentice with the Sheet Metal Air Rail & Transportation Local 100 union. Earlier this month, the union described him as a devoted father. The president of the union expressed support for Abrego Garcia and demanded his “rightful return.”

About five years later, Abrego Garcia met Jennifer Vasquez Sura, a U.S. citizen, the records say. In 2018, after she learned she was pregnant, he moved in with her and her two children. They lived in Beltsville in Prince George’s County.

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, speaks at a press conference with CASA earlier this month. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

“This continues to be an emotional roller coaster for my children, Kilmar’s mother, his brother and siblings — and all our immigrant community, union workers, allies, and the community at large who have been pouring into our family’s fight as if it were their own — because it is all of our fights," Vasquez Sura said earlier this month. “I am anxiously waiting for Kilmar to be here in my arms, and in our home putting our children to bed, knowing this nightmare is almost at its end.”

A visit earlier this month to Abrego Garcia’s Beltsville community found quiet blocks of largely single-family homes, lined with pink blossoming trees canopied over parked trucks and SUVs on its streets.

Mexican flags fluttered over some homes, and a “Love is love” sign stuck out a front door. A child’s bicycle lay tilted on the grass on Abrego Garcia’s front yard, next to a small green scooter and a blue dinosaur toy.

Less than a mile away from Abrego Garcia’s home are hair salons and barbershops with signs welcoming Spanish speakers. Another sign of the neighborhood’s large Spanish-speaking population is a Japanese restaurant that plays merengue, and the neighborhood market, Mi Barrio, has been a staple for 14 years.

In 2019, Abrego Garcia went to a Home Depot looking for work when he was arrested by County Police, according to court filings. Detectives asked if he was a gang member. After explaining he wasn’t, he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Abrego Garcia later told an immigration judge that he would seek asylum and asked to be released. Vasquez Sura was five months into a high-risk pregnancy.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, however, alleged that he was a certified gang member, based on information that came from a confidential informant used by County Police, records state.

According to Abrego Garcia’s attorneys in his current case, the criminal informant had alleged that Abrego Garcia belonged to an MS-13 chapter in New York, where he has never lived.

The information was enough for an immigration judge in 2019 to keep Abrego Garcia in jail as his immigration case continued, court records state. The judge said the informant was proven and reliable and had verified his gang membership and rank.

Abrego Garcia later married Vasquez Sura in a Maryland detention center, according to court filings. She gave birth while he was still in jail.

In October 2019, an immigration judge denied Abrego Garcia’s asylum request, but granted him protection from being deported back to El Salvador because of a “well-founded fear” of gang persecution, according to his case. He was released, and ICE did not appeal.

Abrego Garcia checked in with ICE yearly while the Department of Homeland Security issued him a work permit, his attorneys said in court filings. He joined a union and was employed full time as a sheet metal apprentice.

He and Vasquez Sura were raising three kids, including their 5-year-old son, who has autism, is deaf in one ear and unable to verbally communicate, according to the complaint filed against the Trump administration. They’re also raising a 9-year-old with autism and a 10-year-old with epilepsy.

Mistaken deportation

In February, the Trump administration designated MS-13 as a foreign terrorist organization and sought to remove identified members “as expeditiously as possible,” U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote in Monday’s brief to the Supreme Court.

Abrego Garcia was pulled over March 12 outside an Ikea store in Baltimore with his son, according to court records. An agent called Vasquez Sura and said she had 10 minutes to retrieve their son or ICE would request Child Protective Services.

Abrego Garcia called his wife from jail and said authorities pressed him about MS-13, according to court documents. They asked about a photo they had of him playing basketball on a public court, and his family’s visits to a restaurant serving Mexican and Salvadoran food.

“He would repeat the truth again and again — that he was not in a gang,” Vasquez Sura stated in court documents.