Opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration are set to rally in hundreds of cities on Saturday during the military parade in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary — which coincides with Trump’s 79th birthday.

The “No Kings” protests are set to take place to counter what organizers say are Trump’s plans to use the event to feed his ego.

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned. But earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to ratchet up the event to include 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets. He has long sought a similar display of patriotic force.

Why is it called No Kings?

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the now former leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

“They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” the group says on its website, referring to the Trump administration and its policies. “They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.”

Why are they protesting on Saturday?

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

It is happening to counter the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration — which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade. The event, will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers on what also happens to be Flag Day.

“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us,” the No Kings website says. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

What’s happening in Maryland?

In Maryland, No Kings event organizers are planning dozens of smaller demonstrations on Saturday, from Cumberland to Salisbury, instead of one big protest.

In Baltimore, organizers said they will gather near the Patterson Park Observatory from 5-7 p.m., with an expected turnout of up to 2,000 people. There will be food trucks, musical guests and speakers, including federal workers laid off by the Trump administration. City Council President Zeke Cohen will be at the event, Joe Bowen, his communications director, said in an email.

Saturday morning in Howard County, organizers will gather near The Mall in Columbia for a “roadside protest” at the intersection of Broken Land Parkway and Little Patuxent Parkway, from 10 a.m. to noon. Organizers said around 1,000 people have already RSVP’d.

Outside the County Commissioners Office in Westminster, organizers said they’ll have a local band playing and expect around 800 people to show up, based on previous protest participation. The demonstration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In Annapolis, a demonstration at Lawyers Mall near the State House, from 10 a.m. to noon, will include a reenactment of George Washington resigning his commission as commander-in-chief, recalling his precedent “as we re-affirm our current commitment to No Kings In America,” organizers said in an email.

A second rally in the area, from 1 to 3 p.m., is planned for the sidewalks surrounding the Annapolis Mall.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather outside Leisure World, a large retirement community in Montgomery County from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Organizers said previous demonstrations at the community have drawn crowds of up to 1,000 people.

And in Bel Air, a group plans to demonstrate from noon to 2 p.m. outside of Rep. Andy Harris’ office before marching to Shamrock Park for a rally.

The protest movement will likely have lots of visibility in the region, even outside of planned events, speeches and marches.

A group called the Baltimore Bridge Brigade plans to hang protest signs on multiple highway overpasses throughout the day, including the W. 41st Street bridge over I-83 in Baltimore, Charles Street at I-695 in Towson, and Stocksdale Avenue at I-795 in Reisterstown.

A full map of events, with links to register or to find more information, is on the No Kings website.

What is planned at the No Kings protests?

People of all ages are expected to come together in the protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs and waving American flags, organizers said in a call Wednesday.

On the group’s website it says a core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with them.

Weapons of any kind should not be brought to events, according to the website.

How many people are expected to participate?

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.