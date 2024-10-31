Voters in Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District are choosing between a Democrat who is running on his record and a Republican who will not directly answer who won the 2020 election.

When asked the question about the 2020 election on WYPR’s Midday, Republican Kim Klacik answered, “I think there was a lot of legal challenges that were kind of swept under the rug, but I look forward, you know, I don’t look backwards.”

Klacik added, “If I get to Capitol Hill, I’m going to push for voter I.D. and to make sure that we have integrity in our elections, because I don’t feel like we have that right now.”

Klacik supports former President Donald Trump, who gave her his backing when she unsuccessfully ran in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District race in 2020. She said people who are fearful of a second Trump presidency have been lied to.

“I don’t think President Trump is a scary monster that tells all of these lies,” Klacik said.

In a separate interview on Democrat Johnny Olszewski Jr., Baltimore County’s Executive, asked voters to look at his record.

“Compare and contrast to someone like Donald Trump and my opponent in this race, there’s a clear choice if you believe in decency and integrity,” Olszewski said.

Olszewski added he has no problem admitting when he makes mistakes, “Unlike the former president, who my opponent has readily embraced, is very supportive of,” Olszewski said.

Olszewski touts his experience in office as well as once being a public school teacher.

Klacik said she wants the government to spend taxpayers’ money more wisely and efficiently.

The 2nd Congressional District is made up of most of Baltimore and Carroll Counties and a portion of Baltimore City.

The winner will replace veteran Democratic Rep. C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger, who is retiring.

WYPR is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. Read the original story on WYPR.org.