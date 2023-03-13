Arrest warrant issued after Roy McGrath, ex-chief of staff to former Gov. Hogan, missing at fraud trial

A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath, the ex-chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who was missing in court Monday morning for what was scheduled to be the start of his criminal trial on charges of wire fraud, theft and falsifying documents.

McGrath, who now lives in Florida, was due in U.S. District Court in Baltimore at 9 a.m. The appointed time came and went with no sign of him. As of 10 a.m., he had not appeared.

“We all just hope he is safe and there’s some mix-up,” said Judge Deborah L. Boardman. She paused before continuing: “And I suppose we just wait.”

Prosecutors and McGrath’s defense attorney, Joseph Murtha, were present and ready to proceed. Murtha told the judge he sent repeated text messages to McGrath and McGrath’s wife and had received no response.

McGrath spent 11 weeks as Hogan’s chief of staff in the summer of 2020, until it was reported that he had negotiated a generous “severance” payment for leaving his prior position at a state agency. McGrath resigned under pressure days after the first news report.

McGrath is facing federal charges of wire fraud, theft and falsifying a document related to the severance payment and other actions. He’s also awaiting trial in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court this summer on charges of misconduct in office and wiretapping, for allegedly recording other government officials — including Hogan — without their consent.

McGrath was due in court at 9 a.m. for a hearing, followed by jury selection.

Lawyers for the prosecution and the defense went in and out of a seventh-floor courtroom in downtown Baltimore. Eventually they were brought to a large courtroom on the first floor, which was set up for jury selection, with juror questionnaire answer sheets placed on the auditorium-style seats.

Murtha explained to Boardman that he spoke on the phone with McGrath for about 90 minutes on Sunday. McGrath had planned to fly from Florida, where he now lives, to Baltimore and stay overnight in a hotel. McGrath and Murtha were supposed to meet at the courthouse at 8:45 a.m.

But neither McGrath nor his wife responded to text messages Monday morning, Murtha said.

After Boardman issued the arrest warrant at about 10 a.m., she agreed to hold prospective jurors for an hour and then reconvene in court at 11 a.m.

Before his abbreviated stint as chief of staff, McGrath had led the Maryland Environmental Service, an independent state agency that carries out public works and environmental projects for local governments and other state agencies. It also receives funding from the federal government.

McGrath led MES from 2006 until 2020 and was paid one year’s salary of about $233,000 in a “severance” payment approved by the MES board of directors.

McGrath previously held positions as a senior advisor and deputy chief of staff to Hogan.

Before Hogan became governor, McGrath spent 18 years with the National Association of Chain Drug Stores.

McGrath lived in Edgewater at the time he worked for Hogan; he’s since moved to Florida.

Baltimore Banner reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this report.