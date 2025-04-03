The Maryland Senate approved a bill Thursday that would allow sentence reviews for some people convicted of serious crimes when they were young, but Republicans who objected to the legislation also added an amendment making those convicted of killing a first responder ineligible.

The amendment slightly complicates passage of the bill, called the Second Look Act, which will now return to the House of Delegates for consideration. The bill’s sponsor in the House, Baltimore County Del. Cheryl Pasteur, said Thursday morning that she had not seen the amendment yet and did not know what it would mean for the legislation.

The Second Look Act would allow people who have served at least 20 years in prison for a crime that was committed when they were younger than 25 years old to petition for a reduced sentence.

Judges could only reduce a sentence if they find the person is not a danger to the public and consider a list of other factors, including the nature of the crime, the person’s efforts at rehabilitation while in prison, and any statement offered by the victim or their representative. People who were sentenced to life in prison without parole and sex offenders are not eligible under the bill.

The bill has inspired emotional testimony from people on both sides of the issue. Sen. Charles Sydnor, a Baltimore County Democrat who supported the bill, spoke about a cousin who was murdered in 1991. The perpetrator was never caught, he said.

His voice breaking, Sydnor said crime victims and their families are not a monolith.

“Within me, and I know, many in my family, if the perpetrators were caught and brought to justice, the justice is the sentence,” he said. “If those people, whoever committed those crimes, showed that they did what they needed to do to reenter society, I’d welcome them with open arms.”

Sen. Charles Sydnor, a Baltimore County Democrat, sits at the Maryland State House in 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The bill passed the Senate mostly along party lines. As they have in other debates over the bill, Republicans in the Senate this week proposed a series of amendments that would have added other categories of ineligible offenders, such as those convicted of killing children or parole officers.

The Senate rejected those two amendments but narrowly adopted a third, which would make people convicted of killing a police officer, first responder or correctional officer in the line of duty ineligible for sentence review under the Second Look Act.

Republicans argued that people convicted of certain heinous crimes — killing a child or a pregnant woman, for example — should not get reconsideration, and that crime victims and their families should not be forced to go to court again if they oppose a perpetrator’s release. The bill would allow incarcerated people to ask for reconsideration three times over a period of several years.

“People can change, but there’s still the need for justice, and at some point, for our victims, enough is enough,” said Sen. Justin Ready, the minority whip.

Sen. Justin Ready, senate minority whip, speaks during floor debate last month. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The bill’s supporters have countered that judges get to decide whether to reduce a sentence and can choose not to grant the petition if the crime is too serious or if the person requesting a sentence reduction has not rehabilitated themselves adequately.

Sen. Arthur Ellis said the bill is a way to address Maryland’s “ugly past,” including racist and illegal police practices that landed some innocent people in prison decades ago.

“You have people in prison suffering who were caught up in this evil system,” said Ellis, a Democrat who represents Charles County.

“Not everybody is innocent, but there are some who are,” he said. “We need to take a second look and deal with our ugly past.”

This is a developing story.