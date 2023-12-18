A Crofton man has died after an Anne Arundel County Police officer stunned him with a Taser, causing him to fall and hit his head, state authorities said.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General learned on Dec. 15 that 21-year-old Lavaughn Coleman, who was being treated for critical injuries at an area trauma center, had died the previous day. Coleman’s family could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

The office was already investigating the circumstances of Coleman’s Oct. 29 encounter with an officer identified as Corporal A. Stallings, who has 10 years of experience and is assigned to the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Bureau of Patrol. The attorney general’s office did not release the officer’s full name.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, officials said Monday.

State officials say the October incident began when county police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Waugh Chapel Way in Gambrills for a report of two men in a vehicle with guns and drugs.

An initial review of the evidence showed officers arrived and ordered Coleman and another adult man in his teens out of the vehicle. They handcuffed the teen. Coleman initially complied with officers’ commands as they were attempting to put him in handcuffs, state officials said, but then stood up and ran, striking the officer and knocking off his body-worn camera.

Officials said Stallings pursued the man and gave him a command to stop before firing his Taser stun gun, which uses electrical currents to incapacitate people. The stunned Coleman fell to the ground and hit his head. Officers gave Coleman medical aid and requested emergency medical services, officials said.

Officers on scene were wearing body cameras, which recorded the incident. The attorney general’s office will typically release body-camera footage within 20 business days of an incident. That timeline can be extended if investigators need additional time to complete witness interviews, to shield identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.