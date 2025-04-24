Kilmar Abrego Garcia was not the only Maryland man erroneously deported to El Salvador last month, according to court records.

This week, Maryland U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher ruled that the Trump administration deported a 20-year-old Venezuelan man in violation of a court-approved settlement agreement reached following a lawsuit last year.

In that settlement, the U.S. agreed not to deport migrants who arrived as unaccompanied minors until their asylum claims are fully adjudicated.

The person in question is identified in court records as “Cristian.” He is described as arriving in the U.S. in December 2022 as an unaccompanied minor and seeking asylum — a claim which was pending when he was deported last month.

Calling the deportation “a breach of contract,” Gallagher, a Trump appointee to the federal bench, has ordered the Trump administration to facilitate Cristian’s return to the United States “to await adjudication of his asylum application.”

The case captured the attention of Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey, a Democrat, who posted about it today on the social media platform X.

“These mistakes are unacceptable and would be prevented if this Administration stopped denying due process. He and Kilmar Abrego Garcia must be returned to the U.S. immediately,” he wrote.

Gallagher repeatedly referenced the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia in her ruling. Both Marylanders were deported on March 15.

Abrego Garcia is the Beltsville father who is currently held in El Salvador after mistakenly being deported there. The U.S. Supreme Court has since ruled that the Trump administration must facilitate his return, but the case is still before a federal judge in Maryland.

Although the Trump administration has alleged Abrego Garcia was affiliated with the gang MS-13, he has never been charged with any crime. Cristian, however, was convicted on Jan. 6, 2025, for the offense of possession of cocaine, a Texas state jail felony, according to Robert Cerna, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s acting field office director for enforcement and removal operations.

Law professor Maureen A. Sweeney, who serves as the faculty director of the Chacón Center for Immigrant Justice at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law, said she was not surprised by the latest case.

“I think we are eventually going to hear a lot more disturbing details of the people the administration swept up in its rush to claim mass deportations,” Sweeney said.