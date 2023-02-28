The Maryland Department of Human Services announced Monday that the United States Department of Agriculture approved its plan to reimburse food assistance fraud victims, according to a press release.

Maryland was the first state to submit and receive approval for its reimbursement plan, which will result in more than 3,800 victims recouping over $2.5 million in stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

In December 2022, the USDA passed a provision in its 2023 omnibus spending bill that requires states to reimburse funds stolen from SNAP recipients. To repay SNAP recipients, states had to submit comprehensive plans to the federal government.

Maryland’s newly approved plan also outlines the state’s efforts to enhance security measures for electronic benefits cards, which are debit cards that recipients use to access their benefits. These include locking electronic benefits transfer cards when not in use; implementing text and email notifications each time a transaction occurs; and educating recipients on how to protect against fraud.

According to the press release, starting in mid-March, affected households can file reimbursement claims through their myMDTHINK consumer portals.

