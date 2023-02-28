Federal government approves Maryland’s plan to reimburse SNAP fraud victims

The approved plan will result in more than 3,800 victims recouping over $2.5 million in stolen SNAP benefits.

Published on: February 27, 2023 8:29 PM EST|Updated on: February 27, 2023 9:20 PM EST

A photo of the light stone U.S. Capitol building. The photo is taken from the bottom of stairs leading into the building looking up at the Capitol dome. Two uniformed police officers stand on the steps.
The dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is seen on Nov. 16, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

The Maryland Department of Human Services announced Monday that the United States Department of Agriculture approved its plan to reimburse food assistance fraud victims, according to a press release.

Maryland was the first state to submit and receive approval for its reimbursement plan, which will result in more than 3,800 victims recouping over $2.5 million in stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

In December 2022, the USDA passed a provision in its 2023 omnibus spending bill that requires states to reimburse funds stolen from SNAP recipients. To repay SNAP recipients, states had to submit comprehensive plans to the federal government.

Maryland’s newly approved plan also outlines the state’s efforts to enhance security measures for electronic benefits cards, which are debit cards that recipients use to access their benefits. These include locking electronic benefits transfer cards when not in use; implementing text and email notifications each time a transaction occurs; and educating recipients on how to protect against fraud.

According to the press release, starting in mid-March, affected households can file reimbursement claims through their myMDTHINK consumer portals.

This story will be updated.

brenna.smith@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok