Voters approved a ballot measure to solidify reproductive rights in Maryland’s constitution, an expected result in a state where polling has shown large majorities support legal abortion. With just under 18% of results in, nearly three-quarters voted for the measure and AP declared the amendment passed.

Abortion was already legal in Maryland until fetal viability and faced no immediate threat. But lawmakers voted last year to place the measure on the ballot as extra protection after the U.S. Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right to abortion in its 2022 decision.

Maryland was one of 10 states with a fall ballot measure. Seven other measures already passed in their states, led by both Democrats and Republicans.

Statewide Amendment Statewide

Democrats currently hold a supermajority in the Maryland General Assembly, but supporters of the ballot measure, Question 1, say solidifying abortion into the constitution would make it far more difficult for future legislatures to enact restrictions.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Several voters who lined up early Tuesday in Ellicott City said reproductive rights were top of mind.

Brittany Brown was so moved by the chance to vote a Black woman into office that she found herself crying in the voting booth. (Maya Lora/The Baltimore Banner)

Brittany Brown, 36, said she found herself crying inside the voting booth and tearing up while recounting her experience. As a Black, single mother and a public school teacher, she said, it was important for her to vote, “especially as women, with our reproductive rights being stripped from us.”

Brown voted yes on the state’s proposed amendment to enshrine abortion in the state constitution and said she knows at least five friends who haven’t voted in the past but felt it was imperative to cast a ballot this year. She also said having a woman as president would be a “breath of fresh air.”

Others listed abortion as one of several important ballot items.

Morgan Walters, an 18-year-old Bowie State University student, came home to Randallstown to join her mother as the pair voted for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Democratic Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks. She said the choice wasn’t hard.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Project 2025. Reproductive freedom. Being able to choose what I want to do with my own body,” she said, while her mother, Monica Walters, added that she was excited to vote with her daughter for two strong Black women.

Monica Walters, left, and her daughter, Morgan, in Randallstown on Tuesday as the pair voted for Harris for president and Alsobrooks for Senate. (Rona Kobell/The Baltimore Banner)

For others, the abortion issue wasn’t so simple.

”One of my biggest struggles the whole election is being a Christian and knowing what to pick,” said Meagan Stachurski, 35 and a registered Republican, as she voted at Hampstead Hill Elementary in Canton.

She sees the sanctity of life, but also recently almost lost a friend to an ectopic pregnancy.

“I will always choose a baby for myself, but I never want to make the choice for someone else,” she said. “I will be forgiven for that. That’s how I view it.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In Maryland, the state legislature had already made other changes in support of reproductive rights. It has required public and private insurance to cover abortions; shielded providers who perform abortions for out-of-state residents; required universities to provide reproductive health care; provided security at abortion clinics; and allowed medical providers other than doctors to perform abortions.

Supporters have also been seeking more funding to support abortion access, as more women come to Maryland from states where it is now restricted.

Critics of the ballot measure sought to portray it as a threat to parental rights. One group formed in opposition, Health Not Harm, said it would allow children to permanently alter their bodies, including with gender-affirming care, without a parent or guardian’s permission.

Supporters dispute this and say the measure broadly covers abortion, birth control and infertility treatment. But the idea resonated with some people.

Cathy Klingler, a 72-year-old Gambrills woman representing Health Not Harm, made a pitch against Question 1 to 55-year-old Tracy DeVore of Odenton as she walked toward Waugh Chapel Elementary School to cast her ballot.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

DeVore said she probably would have left Question 1 blank, but Klingler’s advocacy “definitely influenced” her ultimate decision to vote against it.

”I am not for abortion, but I don’t think the government should be telling people what to do or making moral decisions for them — to an extent,” DeVore said. “I don’t agree with late-term abortion, and I don’t agree with sex change.”

It’s not clear, however, if anything will change with the ballot measure’s passage. Parents already have to be notified if their child is under age 18 and seeks an abortion, but doctors can waive the requirement under certain circumstances if they believe the minor is mature enough to make the decision, may be subject to harm or if a caregiver can’t be located.

A late-September survey by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s Institute of Politics found 69% backed the measure, 21% were opposed and 9% were undecided.

Democrats in the state were hoping the deep support would drive more people to vote, as the level of support in the polls outperformed support for Harris and Alsobrooks, who both made reproductive rights a major campaign focus against Republican opponents.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Banner reporters Maya Lora, Rona Kobell and Cayla Harris contributed to this article.