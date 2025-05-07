After this year’s Preakness Stakes, the historic Pimlico Race Course will be torn down to make way for a reimagined and rebuilt center for thoroughbred racing in Maryland.

The Pimlico rebuild, funded by hundreds of millions of dollars of state-backed bonds, is scheduled to be completed in time for the Preakness Stakes in 2027.

State racing officials unveiled renderings of the new track Wednesday from the Ayers Saint Gross architectural firm and Populous, a design consulting firm.

The new clubhouse draws architectural cues from the original Pimlico clubhouse, a tiered, Victorian-style building topped with a cupola built in 1870, along with the Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory at nearby Druid Hill Park.

The original clubhouse was destroyed in a 1966 fire.

“The Maryland Stadium Authority is overseeing the design and construction process for Pimlico and is excited to deliver a new, modern facility for racing fans and the Park Heights community,” Craig Thompson, chair of the stadium authority, said Wednesday.

Here’s a look at renderings that Thompson shared with the state Board of Public Works:

An aerial rendering of the proposed Pimlico Race Course reconstruction shows the facility set up for Preakness with tents and gathering areas in the infield. A new clubhouse is to the left of the track, in the same location as the current clubhouse. (Ayers Saint Gross and Populous Consulting)

A rendering depicts a design for a new clubhouse at Pimlico Race Course, with architectural details inspired by the original clubhouse and the Rawlings Conservatory at Druid Hill Park. (Ayers Saint Gross and Populous Consulting)

The drawings were shared as the state Board of Public Works took two steps forward on the state’s plan for reviving horse racing.

The board approved a $14.3 million contract with Clark Construction Group to demolish the existing facilities at Pimlico starting this summer.

The board also approved spending $4.48 million to buy Shamrock Farm in Woodbine, a property that will become a training center for thoroughbreds, because Pimlico does not have enough land to house all of the horses that will race there.

Tearing down and rebuilding Pimlico and establishing a new training center are the core of a plan for the racing industry known as Pimlico Plus. Both properties will be owned by the state and operated by a state-created nonprofit organization and will house all thoroughbred racing activity in Maryland.

The Stronach Group, also known as 1/ST Racing, which had owned Pimlico and Laurel Park, is exiting the industry in Maryland. The company will maintain ownership of the Laurel property, though races will no longer be run there after Pimlico reopens.