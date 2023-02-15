Baltimore lawmakers push public safety proposals

Published on: February 15, 2023 4:40 PM EST|Updated on: February 16, 2023 7:50 AM EST

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates and state lawmakers promote public safety bills in the general assembly in Annapolis on February 15, 2023.
Maryland lawmakers from East Baltimore are promoting a series of proposals that they say would address causes of crime, help solve crimes and reduce recidivism.

Del. Caylin Young and Del. Jackie Addison, both first-year lawmakers from East Baltimore, unveiled a package of bills on Wednesday that they hope to pass this General Assembly session.

“There’s a sense of urgency that we need to be mindful of,” Young said after reeling off a list of shootings and killings in his community.

Young and Addison had the backing of Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, Baltimore Sheriff Sam Cogen and Deputy Mayor Anthony Barksdale at a press conference in Annapolis Wednesday.

The proposals include bills that would:

Young acknowledged that many of the proposals have a high price tag and face some challenges in the legislature, but he said it’s important to put these ideas forward as part of the “larger conversation” on public safety.

“We will put this on the table. Everything isn’t probably going to get passed this year,” he said.

