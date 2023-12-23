Next month, campaigns will have to tell the public, for the first time in a year, how sturdy their fundraising is.

Money isn’t everything — but well-financed candidates have more resources to advertise their agendas and reach voters. Ahead of the 2023 financial recaps, some campaigns hosted big-ticket fundraising events.

City Council President Nick Mosby hosted his reelection campaign kickoff fundraiser at Union Craft Brewing earlier this month, where tickets started at $250 and peaked at $6,000. Nearly a year ago, he reported having just under $1,000 in his campaign bank account.

On Monday, Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer hosted a reception at the Pimlico Race Course Clubhouse, where guests paid from $100 to $6,000 to dine on sushi and steak. Mayor Brandon Scott, Mosby, Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton and council members Zeke Cohen, Robert Stokes, Antonio Glover and Mark Conway attended. In January, Schleifer reported the council’s largest coffer, totaling just over $355,000.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

— Emily Sullivan

New members of African affairs commission

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore continues to announce new members of state commissions, and this week named more than 20 to the Governor’s Commission on African Affairs.

The commission advises the governor and state agencies on matters involving the African diaspora in Maryland.

The commission members include:

— Pamela Wood

More From The Banner

Through racism, hatred and war, Oblate Sisters of Providence have stood their ground in Baltimore

Sister Magdala Gilbert, poses for a portrait at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent, Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Baltimore’s long-shot push for America’s first Black saint

Maryland hospitals must pay back millions to poor patients. First, they have to find them.

Andre Braugher could never be boxed in