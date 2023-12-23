Next month, campaigns will have to tell the public, for the first time in a year, how sturdy their fundraising is.

Money isn’t everything — but well-financed candidates have more resources to advertise their agendas and reach voters. Ahead of the 2023 financial recaps, some campaigns hosted big-ticket fundraising events.

City Council President Nick Mosby hosted his reelection campaign kickoff fundraiser at Union Craft Brewing earlier this month, where tickets started at $250 and peaked at $6,000. Nearly a year ago, he reported having just under $1,000 in his campaign bank account.

On Monday, Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer hosted a reception at the Pimlico Race Course Clubhouse, where guests paid from $100 to $6,000 to dine on sushi and steak. Mayor Brandon Scott, Mosby, Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton and council members Zeke Cohen, Robert Stokes, Antonio Glover and Mark Conway attended. In January, Schleifer reported the council’s largest coffer, totaling just over $355,000.

— Emily Sullivan

New members of African affairs commission

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore continues to announce new members of state commissions, and this week named more than 20 to the Governor’s Commission on African Affairs.

The commission advises the governor and state agencies on matters involving the African diaspora in Maryland.

The commission members include:

Chukwunonso “Vincent” Iweanoge , president and CEO of Havit Inc. and the chief financial consultant for the Republic of Guinea-Bissau in West Africa. He is the commission chair.

, president and CEO of Havit Inc. and the chief financial consultant for the Republic of Guinea-Bissau in West Africa. He is the commission chair. Alemseged Abbay , a history professor at Frostburg State University.

, a history professor at Frostburg State University. Tope Adeyoju , a management consultant responsible for creating a proprietary database connecting more than half a million African households and organizations in North America.

, a management consultant responsible for creating a proprietary database connecting more than half a million African households and organizations in North America. Adebowale “Shola” Ajayi , senior campaign coordinator and racial justice facilitator for the Service Employees International Union.

, senior campaign coordinator and racial justice facilitator for the Service Employees International Union. Adedana Ashebir , who most recently was a regional director for Village Capital, leading their Africa initiatives.

, who most recently was a regional director for Village Capital, leading their Africa initiatives. Njukang Asong , president of the Friendship Circle, a nonprofit working to alleviate poverty in African communities.

, president of the Friendship Circle, a nonprofit working to alleviate poverty in African communities. Anyinke Atabong , a nurse practitioner in family care and psychiatric mental health.

, a nurse practitioner in family care and psychiatric mental health. Fatmata Barrie , an attorney and executive director of the Montgomery County Police Accountability Board.

, an attorney and executive director of the Montgomery County Police Accountability Board. Ian Campbell , managing partner of Manchester Global Solutions and consultant in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

, managing partner of Manchester Global Solutions and consultant in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. Sylvia Dasi , a clinical researcher who previously worked for the African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association.

, a clinical researcher who previously worked for the African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association. Amsale Geletu , the owner of PMS Parking.

, the owner of PMS Parking. J. Wyndal Gordon , a Baltimore-based attorney.

, a Baltimore-based attorney. Jasmine Blanks Jones , executive director of the Center for Social Concern ad Johns Hopkins University.

, executive director of the Center for Social Concern ad Johns Hopkins University. Terry V. Jones , chief talent and culture officer at the United States Institute of Peace.

, chief talent and culture officer at the United States Institute of Peace. Natalie McCabe , a licensed mental health professional offering therapy for mental health, domestic violence and substance use disorder.

, a licensed mental health professional offering therapy for mental health, domestic violence and substance use disorder. Nehdia Mumuni , an anesthesiologist who was born to Ghanaian parents.

, an anesthesiologist who was born to Ghanaian parents. Yodit Negede , international program manager at Geoscope Environmental and owner of a coffeehouse.

, international program manager at Geoscope Environmental and owner of a coffeehouse. Maroufath Ogoussan , a contract specialist for the Washington, D.C., Office of Contracting and Procurement.

, a contract specialist for the Washington, D.C., Office of Contracting and Procurement. James Saku , professor and coordinator of the African American Studies program at Frostburg State University.

, professor and coordinator of the African American Studies program at Frostburg State University. Tricia Umeh , co-founder and CEO of Gabtics LLC, a cybersecurity and communications firm.

, co-founder and CEO of Gabtics LLC, a cybersecurity and communications firm. Maureen Wambui, an immigrant from Kenya and founder of the Immigrant and Refugee Resource Group.

— Pamela Wood