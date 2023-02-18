Mayor Brandon Scott has hired his third communications director in two years. Cirilo R. Manego III will start with the mayor’s office on Tuesday.

A news release sent Monday identified Manego as the former chief innovation officer for Black With No Chaser, a multimedia consultancy company. According to the release, his portfolio at the company included raising awareness about the 2022 Mississippi water crisis, developing communication strategies for the Community Justice Action Fund, and “gaining global recognition for commentary regarding the January 6, 2021 insurrection.”

Before working at Black With No Chaser, Manego worked at The Hub Project, a Democratic nonprofit created by former Obama administration officials, as a senior campaign associate for three years, according to the release.

In a statement, Manego said he is inspired by the mayor’s vision for a more equitable, transparent and informative government.

“This is a pivotal moment in Baltimore’s history, and I am honored to ensure that all communication efforts are cohesive, effective, and consistent with his overall vision,” he said in the statement.

Manego succeeds Monica Lewis, Scott’s former spokeswoman, who last week joined the office of City Council President Nick Mosby after about half a year in the mayor’s office. She replaced Scott’s first permanent director of communications, Cal Harris, who left after less than a year on the job.

Moore orders minority-owned business data

Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order Thursday requiring all 70 agencies affiliated with the Minority Business Enterprise program to release data on their performance within the next 60 days.

The order states affiliated agencies that have not submitted the required data for the 2022 fiscal year must do so within 15 days. Businesses must report certain procurement activity since July 1, 2022, as well as MBE goals and benchmarks and marketing and outreach efforts.

Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman recently pledged more accountability on the state meeting requirements for awarding contracts to minority-owned businesses — “not just as suggestions on contracts but as promises,” Moore said at the time.

Established in 1978, the state’s Minority Business Enterprise program aims to “increase economic opportunity and participation” for businesses owned by women and minorities. In 2013, Maryland established a statewide MBE participation goal of 29%.

Comings and goings

A few more alumni from former Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration have landed new post-government gigs.

Amelia Chassé Alcivar, who was Hogan’s final chief of staff and previously his communications director, joined Hilco Redevelopment Partners as executive vice president of corporate affairs. She’ll be based in Northern Virginia and will lead the company’s work in external affairs and communications, including media relations and “stakeholder engagement.”

Hilco is a real estate company that focuses on redeveloping old industrial sites; they were one of the original partners in buying the old Bethlehem Steel Mill in Sparrows Point and turning it into what is now Tradepoint Atlantic.

Allison S. Mayer, a Hogan deputy chief of staff who also managed federal infrastructure aid, is joining the law firm of Womble Bond Dickinson as a senior advisor in the firm’s capital markets group.

Mayer will be based in the Baltimore office of Womble Bond Dickinson, a law firm with more than 1,000 lawyers in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Kelby Brick, who led the Governor’s Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing since 2015, announced he’s leaving state government. No word yet on where he’s headed next.