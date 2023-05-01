U.S. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin will not seek re-election to the U.S. Senate after three terms, ending a career in public service that spanned more than half a century and opening up a potential scramble among politicians to replace him.

Cardin’s first electoral win was in 1966, when he joined the Maryland House of Delegates representing Baltimore at age 23. He rose to become the youngest speaker of the House, serving from 1979 until 1986. His portrait hangs in the House chamber in the State House in Annapolis.

In the 1986 election, Cardin won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives representing the Baltimore region. And after 20 years there, Cardin won election to the U.S. Senate in 2006, following the retirement of longtime U.S. Sen. Paul Sarbanes.

Cardin, who turns 80 this fall, was re-elected to the Senate in 2012 and 2018.

Speculation in political circles that Cardin would retire ramped up in recent months, when his fundraising report for the first quarter showed he’d taken in only about $15,000. His account has just shy of $1 million in it, according to federal reports.

U.S. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin Jr. speaks with reporters at the State House in Annapolis on the first day of the 2023 General Assembly session in January. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Cardin was raised in a close-knit Jewish family in Baltimore, with grandparents who immigrated from Lithuania and Russia. Cardin has said that immigration officials likely changed the family’s name from “Kardonsky” to “Cardin.”

The Cardin family has a lineage in politics: The senator’s father, Meyer Cardin, and an uncle, Maurice Cardin, both served in the House of Delegates. And the senator’s nephew, Jon Cardin, currently serves in the House of Delegates representing a Baltimore County district.

In his career on Capitol Hill, Cardin has worked on issues including Chesapeake Bay restoration, improving access to health care and national security.

In a five-minute video posted online Monday, Cardin and his wife, Myrna, traced his career and tied it to concepts in Judaism that inspired the senator, including tikkun olan (repairing the world) and tzedakah (helping the less fortunate).

“In legislating, to me it’s important to listen. Listen to my colleagues, work with Democrats and Republicans, be willing to work hard, being willing to recognize that you don’t know everything but wanted to get results,” Cardin said in the video.

He recalled the effort to expand dental health care for children following the death of Deamonte Driver, a 12-year-old boy in Prince George’s County who died in 2007 from an infection stemming from a tooth that needed to be extracted.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Cardin said in the interview he plans to finish out his term focused on protecting small businesses, improving the health of the bay, helping Baltimore City and expanding access to tele-health, mental health and behavioral health services.

“I still have a lot more work to do during these last two years,” Cardin said.

The Washington Post once described Cardin as “a mix of professor and the nice guy next door, with a finely honed political edge.”

He currently serves as chair of the Senate’s Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee and sits on the Environment and Public Works Committee, the Finance Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee. He is co-chair of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the U.S. Helsinki Commission.

In April, Cardin was nominated to move to the Judiciary Committee to replace California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, whose absence due to illness has delayed confirmation votes on President Joe Biden’s judicial appointments. But Cardin’s appointment was blocked by Republicans.

As soon as Cardin’s decision became public on Monday, tributes started pouring in from Democratic colleagues and admirers.

“Senator Cardin is driven by an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of Marylanders, advancing social justice, protecting our environment, and promoting human rights at home and abroad,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat who has served alongside Cardin for years in Washington and Annapolis.

Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones said that “few have fought harder or achieved more for Marylanders” than Cardin.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) holds a Health care Town Hall at Atrium Village on July 7, 2017 in Owings Mills, Maryland. Cardin took questions from senior citizens concerned about the impact of the proposed Republican health care bill. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Cardin’s term is up in 2024, setting up an open election for his seat that’s likely to be competitive.

The names of several Democratic politicians have been floated as potential candidates, including Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, U.S. Rep. David Trone, Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.

Republicans are likely to have their eye on a chance to win the seat, especially given that the party hasn’t held a U.S. Senate seat from Maryland since the late Charles “Mac” Mathias Jr. retired in 1987.

Former Gov. Larry Hogan has been lobbied to run, but has publicly said he’s not interested in serving on Capitol Hill.