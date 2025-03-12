Baltimore Gas and Electric officials are among those expected to testify Wednesday afternoon at a Maryland General Assembly hearing.

The legislative committees that oversee energy issues join a growing chorus of lawmakers and consumer advocates alarmed by rapidly rising utility bills.

Earlier in the Maryland General Assembly’s session this year, Del. Elizabeth Embry, a Baltimore Democrat, introduced legislation to tackle Baltimore Gas and Electric’s rate hikes on natural gas. She, Attorney General Anthony Brown and others held a news conference Feb. 4 to promote that bill and call attention to the rate hikes.

Also last month, the Baltimore’s City Council and city residents grilled BGE about rate increases, and three Baltimore-area congressional representatives have written to BGE and to the Maryland Public Service Commission, which authorizes the rates of utility companies including BGE, to express concern.

Gas and electric bills are largely driven by supply rates and delivery rates.

Representatives of BGE have pointed out that the unusually cold winter and more expensive cost of natural gas are the primary drivers of higher bills.

BGE’s gas delivery rates have more than tripled since 2010, rising from $0.26 per therm to $0.85 in 2024, exceeding the rate of inflation, according to a report last June from the Maryland Office of the People’s Counsel.