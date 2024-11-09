Gov. Wes Moore said late Friday that his office is working with state and local officials to address bomb threats that were reported at local elections offices across the state.

“I would like to thank the first responders working to ensure the safety of our election officials and our communities,” he said on X, formerly Twitter. “It is imperative that we continue to provide a safe space for those overseeing our election processes as we finish counting every ballot.”

“Threats like these have no place in our state or in our democracy, and we will work to hold those involved accountable,” the governor continued.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore outlines a plan for the state to protect the interests of Maryland under the incoming Trump administration. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Moore’s comments came hours after Jared DeMarinis, the state administrator of elections, reported that several local elections offices had received bomb threats.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Again, I have ZERO tolerance for threats against our elections officials,” DeMarinis said on X at 7:39 p.m. “This madness must stop. We are working with law enforcement and federal partners on these latest incidents. NOTHING will deter us from our mission. It is unacceptable.”

At 9 p.m., he posted an update: “Currently several local boards of elections received bomb threats. Buildings are evacuated and everyone is safe.”

Later Friday night, he wrote, “Safety is top concern — but we WILL resume canvassing tomorrow. Cowardly threats whether from abroad or not shall not deter us. You have failed. Our democracy is strong, our staff is strong, our mission will be accomplished. Every vote counts, count every vote.”

State officials did not identify which local elections boards received threats.

Election Day seemed to go off without any major hitches in Maryland, and local elections boards since then have continued to tally mail-in and provisional ballots. In Howard County, for example, elections officials are still counting votes in three close school board contests. Meanwhile, Democrat April McClain Delaney on Friday declared victory in her hard-fought race over Republican Neil Parrott in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, as the counting of mail-in ballots continued.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Local elections officials have faced repeated threats since former president Donald Trump falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, a claim that was repeatedly rejected by state election officials and by the courts. His false claims culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters determined to “Stop the Steal.” Five people died during or right after the attack, including a Capitol Police officer. Trump, who was indicted for his alleged role in the events of Jan. 6th, was elected to a new term Tuesday.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said he hoped Tuesday’s election “can lay to rest the question about the integrity of the American electoral system.” He called it honest, fair and transparent.

“I also hope we can restore the respect for all our election workers, who busted their necks and took risks at the outset,” Biden said. “We should thank them — thank them for staffing voting sites, counting the votes, protecting the very integrity of the election. Many of them are volunteers who do it simply out of love for their country.”