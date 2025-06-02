Baltimore’s administrative judge on Monday temporarily put all lawsuits related to childhood sexual abuse filed in the city under a 2023 state law on hold as the courts deal with what she described as an “unprecedented influx of cases.”

In a five-page order, Chief Judge Audrey J.S. Carrión wrote that more than 1,250 lawsuits have been filed in Baltimore Circuit Court under the Child Victims Act of 2023, which eliminated time limits for survivors of sexual abuse to take legal action and made it easier for them to hold institutions accountable.

Carrión said she was largely making the decision in light of ongoing discussions about how to best manage all the cases. The order, she said, does not prevent people from filing new lawsuits.

“In reaching the decision to temporarily stay these cases, the Court has weighed the understandable desire of parties to proceed with litigating these cases as well as the need for consistency, efficiency, and fairness,” Carrión said.

She said she determined that it was best to wait for more guidance from the Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure and the Maryland Supreme Court before these cases move forward.

The pause does not apply to lawsuits filed in other courts in Maryland.

As it became clear that Maryland could face billions of dollars in liability, lawmakers this year pared back the amount of damages that survivors can win through these lawsuits.

The legislature slashed the cap for damages against public institutions including the state from $890,000 to $400,000. Meanwhile, legislators reduced the cap for damages against private institutions from $1.5 million to $700,000.

Those changes apply to claims submitted on or after June 1, which led attorneys to scramble to file lawsuits to protect the rights of their clients to the original, higher cap for damages.

This story will be updated.