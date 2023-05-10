Maryland’s highest court upholds tax on digital ads

Maryland’s highest court upheld a new tax on digital advertising that’s intended to fund a significant portion of an ambitious public school improvement program.

The state was believed to be the first in the nation to levy a tax on digital ads in 2020, which quickly ran into opposition from tech companies, who said it was a punitive tax on big firms. Then-Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the tax that year, calling it “misguided,” only to have the veto overturned by the Democratic-majority General Assembly in 2021.

The tax would apply to companies based on the amount of money they make from digital ads shown to Maryland consumers, ranging from 2.5% to 10%. The tax would only be paid by companies making at least $100 million per year globally from digital ads, such as Google and Facebook. They’d only pay taxes on their share of advertising within Maryland.

The money from the tax — up to $250 million per year — has been earmarked for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, an expensive and ambitious plan to improve public education through improved teacher training and pay, expanded career- and college-prep programs, additional community schools and other programs.

Proponents of the tax say that big tech companies should pay their fair share towards government programs that serve the greater good, such as education. But opponents say it violates the First Amendment and laws governing taxes on e-commerce and interstate commerce.

Businesses and tech companies took the law to court, and an Anne Arundel County judge initially sided with Verizon and Comcast against the tax. But the Supreme Court of Maryland, after hearing oral arguments last week, issued a brief order on Tuesday ruling in favor of the state.

The order did not lay out the court’s rationale for upholding the digital ad tax; that’s expected to come at a later date.

Meanwhile another challenge to the digital ad tax is pending in a federal appeals court.

Even with the final fate of the digital ad tax unresolved, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown praised the Supreme Court of Maryland’s decision.

“I applaud the Supreme Court for acting quickly because the revenues generated by this tax will help us provide our children the best education possible for success,” Brown said in a statement. “The digital ad tax will support our collective goal of transforming schools across the State. It will help level the playing field so that underserved communities will have access to quality educational opportunities enjoyed by our highest performing schools.”