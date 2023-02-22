U.S. Supreme Court rejects election case filed by former GOP candidate Cox

Published on: February 22, 2023 10:21 AM EST|Updated on: February 22, 2023 11:25 AM EST

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to consider an appeal from former Republican candidate for governor Dan Cox, who challenged Maryland's schedule for counting ballots. (Jessica Gallagher/Jessica Gallagher)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Former Republican candidate for governor Dan Cox suffered two losses on Tuesday: The Supreme Court declined to consider his appeal of Maryland’s ballot-counting schedule and he lost out on a contract to provide legal services to the Wicomico County government.

Cox, who lost to Democrat Wes Moore by a 2-to-1 margin, had waged an unsuccessful legal battle over ballot counting during the election last year.

He argued that the state’s plans to confidentially tally vote-by-mail ballots as they arrived ahead of Election Day was counter to Maryland law. The state had gotten an emergency court order to do so and Cox said that no emergency existed that warranted overriding the schedule set out in state law.

Cox lost in Montgomery County Circuit Court and what is now known as the Supreme Court of Maryland. He took the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which noted without comment on its website Tuesday: “Petition DENIED.”

The Daily Record first reported the Supreme Court’s decision not to consider Cox’s case.

Cox also was not awarded a contract to provide legal services for the Wicomico County government, which was proposed by County Executive Julie Giordano.

According to The Daily Times newspaper of Salisbury, there were objections to the contract from both Republican and Democratic members of the county council, as well as activists and members of the community.

Council members questioned whether Cox had the appropriate legal experience to be the county’s special counsel, and whether he had time for the job, given he recently landed a position as chief of staff to Pennsylvania state Senator Doug Mastriano.

Cox was scheduled to appear at a Wicomico County Council meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, but The Daily Times reported he was a no-show.

Cox couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

pamela.wood@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok