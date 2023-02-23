Gov. Moore offers support for fentanyl testing in hospitals

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced support of a state bill that would require emergency rooms to include fentanyl testing in toxicology screens, an initiative inspired by the fentanyl-related death of 31-year-old Baltimore native Josh Siems.

The proposal “presents an opportunity for Maryland to adapt to the current realities of the opioid crisis — by requiring hospitals that are able to report fentanyl in their toxicology reports we can collect much-needed data that will greatly help in the fight to reduce the leading cause of overdose deaths in Maryland,” Moore spokesman Carter Elliott IV said in a statement. “The Governor looks forward to working with the legislature and other stakeholders to pass this bill.”

Siems was a child actor, rabid Baltimore sports fan and loving partner who struggled with substance use disorder most of his adult life, according to his loved ones. They knew he had been using fentanyl when he suffered a fatal overdose last fall, but they were shocked to see the drug wasn’t reflected in his medical records.

Siems’ partner, Melanie Yates, and his parents, Bob and Caryl Siems, began researching and learned that hospitals don’t always test for fentanyl. The standard toxicology screening tests for opiates, but it doesn’t pick up fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

Siems’ loved ones are now pushing for Maryland to require fentanyl testing when overdose patients are screened for drugs, a proposal that’s modeled after a new California law.

The bill is scheduled for its first public hearing in the General Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

This article will be updated.