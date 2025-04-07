Maryland’s state lawmakers began wrapping up their work for the year on Monday, tying up loose ends on the state budget, education reforms and energy policy.

The final day, known as “Sine Die” after the formal motion to adjourn at midnight, is typically festive. But with a cold rain falling and the weight of 90 days’ worth of difficult decisions, Annapolis was more somber.

Lawmakers took votes to raise taxes and cut spending, all the while looking over their shoulder at Washington, D.C., where Republicans are slashing jobs and funding with threats of more to come. They struggled to rewrite energy policy to encourage more power generation while helping consumers and not abandoning efforts for clean energy.

They went down to the wire negotiating how best to protect immigrants at risk of being arrested or deported by increasingly aggressive federal enforcement actions.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“It’s definitely one of the most challenging sessions I’ve had in 11 years down here,” said Del. David Moon, a Montgomery County Democrat and the House of Delegates majority leader. “But at the end of the day, I really feel good that we really rose and tried to dig in and make the difficult decisions that needed to be made.”

Del. Malcolm Ruff, a Baltimore Democrat, said the conversations in Annapolis were similar to those happening at kitchen tables across the state: “Making tough decisions based on the situation we find ourselves in, and figuring out how we best move forward, while prioritizing the values that we collectively share.”

Sen. Guy Guzzone, at left, a Howard County Democrat confers with Sen. Cheryl Kagan, Montgomery County Democrat, in the Senate chamber on Monday. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Revisiting education ‘blueprint’

A key unresolved issue on the final day of the session was how far to go in reworking the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s ambitious and expensive plan intended to improve public schools.

Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, proposed scaling back elements of the plan to save $1.6 billion over four years, including pausing a requirement to give teachers more out-of-classroom time to plan and collaborate with each other and nixing a planned increase in funding for community schools that serve high-poverty neighborhoods.

The House of Delegates and state Senate rejected most of those changes, but did so in different ways, leading to down-to-the-wire discussions of how to meet in the middle. By mid-afternoon, the bill had not yet passed, but Democratic leaders signaled it would get done before the confetti falls at midnight.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Del. C.T. Wilson, a Charles County Democrat, packs up inside of House of Delegates chamber. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Addressing energy needs

Lawmakers put the finishing touches on a package of bills aiming to address energy and electricity issues, including concerns that Maryland is not producing enough electricity as demand is expected to rise.

They passed sweeping policies aimed at attracting new power sources to the state, everything from solar farms to nuclear reactors to climate-warming natural gas plants. And they tightened the screws on a pair of utility industry policies criticized for driving up natural gas bills in recent years, a step ratepayer advocates hailed Monday as a “massive victory” that could save households hundreds of millions of dollars.

Utility customers also will see a modicum of relief under the legislation in the form of two rounds of rebates this summer and winter, averaging about $40 each.

A person walks through the stairs at the Maryland State House on Monday, the final day of the General Assembly session. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Difficult budget decisions reached

Lawmakers gave their final stamp of approval on a budget plan that raises more than $1.6 billion in taxes and fees while slashing about $2 billion to close the largest budget gap since the Great Recession.

The wealthiest Marylanders will pay more taxes on their income and on capital gains, while those who itemize deductions on their tax returns will be limited if they make more than $200,000. There’s a new $5 fee on tire sales and a new 3% tax on data and information technology services — though your cell phone plan is safe from that tax.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Taxes on cannabis, sports gambling and car sales are going up, too.

As of now, the state is poised to have about $2.1 billion in the Rainy Day Fund, along with more than $300 million in extra cash in the general fund.

Top lawmakers reached their final deal on the budget plan late on Friday.

When Del. Ben Barnes, chair of the Appropriations Committee, presented the agreement to the full House of Delegates on Monday morning, he said it represents “a budget that protects our shared values and priorities, while putting Maryland on strong footing as we face continued uncertainty from the federal government.”

When the final budget votes were cast, Republican lawmakers — who are in the superminority — made late arguments against the taxes included in the deal. They’d previously unsuccessfully proposed more severe cuts to the budget.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We could have balanced the budget without raising taxes. We could have done it,” said Del. Jesse Pippy of Frederick County, the House minority whip. “We presented a real solution with real cuts.”

After the House voted, the Senate followed suit in approving the budget bills.

Maryland state Sen. Mike McKay arrives at the State House in the rain Monday morning. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Trump effect

The legislators’ actions this session came against a backdrop of stress and uncertainty, given the unpredictable and intentionally disruptive actions of President Donald Trump in the early weeks of his second term.

The federal government was something of a cloud over Annapolis for the past 90 days, with lawmakers often warning that things could get worse for Maryland — more layoffs of federal workers, more cuts to federal funding.

The governor said he was proud of the budget that he and lawmakers delivered amid the “undeniable” chaos coming from Washington.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We know that protecting Marylanders and caring for Marylanders and defending Marylanders does not happen over 90 days,” Moore told reporters. “So it’s something that we, this administration, will continue to be diligent on all throughout the year and make sure we are doing everything in our power to make sure that our people are OK.”

Senate President Bill Ferguson and House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones established a new committee to keep an eye on federal government actions and propose responses.

“We talked from the beginning of the session that the theme that really resonated the most was fear and uncertainty,” said Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat. “What’s happened at the federal level has been truly unpredictable at every turn.”

Some lawmakers are preparing for the possibility that they may need to be called back to Annapolis, should actions by the Trump administration or the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress result in less money coming into the state treasury’s coffers. They may need to work with the governor to rework the budget that already took so much of their attention.

“If things keep on at this rate — it seems like every day the administration continues axing Maryland jobs — it just keeps upping the odds that we’ve got to come back," Moon said.

Baltimore Banner reporter Adam Willis contributed to this report.