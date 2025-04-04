Maryland lawmakers are in the final stretch of a historic General Assembly session that’s forced tough decisions about cuts to state services, changes to school funding and new taxes for high earners.

Join Banner political reporters on Thursday, April 10 at noon for a discussion about the forces that shaped the 2025 session, the parts of Gov. Wes Moore’s agenda that lawmakers approved (or didn’t) and the bills that are set to become law.

Click here to register for the webinar. All are welcome to participate, but registration is required.

Participants will be able to ask questions during the webinar. If you’d like to submit a question, please leave it as a comment on this story.

Panelists

John O’Connor , politics editor

, politics editor Pamela Wood , politics reporter

, politics reporter Brenda Wintrode , politics reporter

, politics reporter Madeleine O’Neill, reporter covering 2025 General Assembly

Registrants will have access to a replay of the event.