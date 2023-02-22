For sale: The governor’s mansion. No, not that one.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his wife Dawn Flythe Moore have put their nearly 8,000-square-foot mansion in Baltimore’s Guilford neighborhood on the market for a cool $2.75 million.

The Moores’ six-bedroom, seven-bath stone home hit the market on Wednesday. The Moores are being represented by the Travelstead Team from Sotheby International Realty’s Annapolis office, according to online listings.

The listing describes the home as “one of Guilford’s most treasured manors” that “provides the perfect blend of modern design and historic charm.”

Built in 1925, the home sits on a three-quarter-acre property that overlooks Sherwood Gardens. It has a gated driveway, high-end appliances and a backyard “oasis” with an outdoor fireplace and swimming pool, according to the listing.

The Moores bought the property in 2017 for $2.35 million, according to public property records.

Asked about the home sale, the governor’s office issued a statement to The Baltimore Banner: “The Governor and his family have been living in Government House since his inauguration, and because they no longer reside in their Baltimore home, they have placed it on the market for sale. The family looks forward to continuing their new chapter in Annapolis.”

It’s not uncommon for governors to sell their homes. After all, they’re provided living quarters in Government House in Annapolis, more commonly called the governor’s mansion. The governor’s mansion comes with facilities, cleaning, culinary and security staff.

Plus, the state constitution requires the governor to “reside at the seat of government.”