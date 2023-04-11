Gov. Moore traveling to UK for first international trade trip

Just one day after Maryland’s legislative session came to a close, Gov. Wes Moore is headed to England on Tuesday for his first international trip since becoming Maryland’s 63rd governor, according to a spokesperson.

Before Moore flies back stateside on Saturday, he’ll give a keynote speech at a global conference for social entrepreneurs, and meet with potential trade partners and nonprofits.

Moore will give a speech to attendees of the Skoll World Forum in Oxford, England. During which, he’ll highlight his service year option program and his commitment to service.

The event is hosted by the Skoll Foundation. The international nonprofit invests in social change entrepreneurs and the forum “celebrates 20 years of impact and the innovators who drive social progress,” according to their website.

The foundation invests in people “who together advance bold and equitable solutions to the world’s most pressing problems.” And the organization’s founder, Jeff Skoll, started the foundation in 1999 “to build a sustainable world of peace and prosperity for all.”

Billionaire Skoll’s name may ring a bell. He was the first president of eBay, and has a minority share of a group that owns the Washington Wizards, Capitals and Mystics, according to The Washington Post.

The cost of the trip for Moore and the three staffers who will accompany him is $14,200 and will be paid for by the governor’s office, according to spokesperson David Turner.