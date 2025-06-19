Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he’ll pardon thousands more cannabis convictions and prioritize funding for communities harmed by racist government policies, part of his effort to close the state’s racial wealth gap.

The Democrat made his announcement on Juneteenth, a federal holiday memorializing the end of slavery, at a Black church in Cambridge renowned as a meeting hub for civil rights activists in the 1960s.

Thursday’s announcement comes on the heels of Moore’s vetoing a bill that would have set up a commission to study reparations, angering allies in the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland and setting up an override fight the next time lawmakers return to Annapolis.

Moore, the nation’s only Black governor, said in an interview he vetoed the study because he wanted to act rather than create another commission. A rising star among Democratic leaders and a name often uttered as a 2028 presidential candidate, Moore said his decision had nothing to do with testing political winds on a divisive political issue.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I just have a fundamental disagreement with the General Assembly on how we get to a shared objective,” he said, “which is to right these historical wrongs.”

He’s also promised to work with lawmakers next year on a legislative package addressing economic disparities for Black residents.

Moore’s proposal Thursday was pulled from laws he approved during his first term, including one he championed.

A 2024 housing law required the governor and Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day to identify census tracts upturned and divested by racist government policies, such as redlining and replacing Black neighborhoods with highways, and identify state programs that could help repair harm.

More than 400 census tracts in well over half of Maryland’s jurisdictions will benefit from the special designation, called “Just Communities,” and give them a competitive advantage over other applicants for grants and loans, according to administration officials.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

An already-budgeted $400 million will boost existing programs to strengthen community infrastructure and keep people in their homes. Some of the programs help make homes more energy efficient, repair aging buildings, start small businesses or aid in paying housing costs.

Day said ensuring new laws and policies don’t perpetuate harm caused by redlining and urban highway construction isn’t enough.

“It’s the intentional undoing of those things that I think will produce results,” Day said in an interview.

Maryland Secretary of Housing and Community Development Jake Day at at a press conference about the state of vacant housing in Baltimore in June. (Wesley Lapointe for The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore City and Baltimore, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties had the highest number of tracts. The state will consider the designation every five years and parameters can shift depending on the executive in charge, Day said.

Moore will also add more than 6,900 pardons for those convicted of simple cannabis possession to the 175,000 he waived last year, the largest in the nation. The Maryland Judiciary found thousands more simple cannabis possession convictions incorrectly coded while researching the original batch, according to the administration.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Moore made the announcement at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Dorchester County, the birthplace of famed, formerly enslaved Marylander Harriet Tubman, who led dozens of enslaved people to freedom.

Tackling generations of divestment, Moore said Wednesday, requires boosting “access and assets” and called the Just Communities program “one of the most aggressive actions in our state’s history” intended to “reverse decades of racist and discriminatory policies.”

Earlier this month, Moore launched a grant program to improve access to capital for small businesses in low- to moderate-income communities and a public-private partnership to lift appraised home values in divested neighborhoods.

Moore said all of these initiatives are included in his “work of repair.”

Override intentions

Moore’s reparations veto angered Black lawmakers and others seeking a thorough examination of harms caused in Maryland by slavery, subsequent systemic segregation, like Jim Crow laws, and the collusion of financial institutions and government to disadvantage people based on their race and where they lived. The commission would have considered amends — not necessarily financial — and make recommendations.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

During an online panel discussion Tuesday, leaders of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland and advocates reiterated the importance of overturning Moore’s veto. They said it’s critical for a commission to set a comprehensive policy roadmap, rather than adopt one-off policy changes.

Overturning the veto “is unapologetically the stance of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland,” said Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, a Montgomery County Democrat and caucus chair. The bill passed both chambers by a large enough margin to overturn a veto.

Del. Charlotte Crutchfield, left, congratulates Del. Aletheia McCaskill after the House of Delegates approved a bill creating a state commission to study reparations for slavery in April. (Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner)

Dayvon Love, director of public policy for the think tank Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, said Marylanders need to press their lawmakers to stand firm and override the veto — even if they face blowback from the governor or others.

“It’s them having a backbone to stand up against the forces that will be leveraged against folks,” Love said.

The Rev. Robert R.A. Turner, senior pastor of Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore, said the veto override needs to be “action item number 1 and 2, 3, 4 and 5” when lawmakers return to Annapolis.