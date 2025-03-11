Maryland’s House of Delegates voted along party lines Tuesday to tweak the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education plan, a bill that was proposed by Gov. Wes Moore but no longer reflects most of his intentions.

Democratic leaders said their version of the bill protects a long-term education plan that’s starting to pay off during a crucial time for public schools.

“Especially now, at a time where the president of the United States is drafting executive orders to eliminate the Department of Education, Marylanders are going a different way,” said Del. Ben Barnes, chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “Maryland is saying: ‘No, we are going to invest in schoolchildren here in Maryland.’ ”

The vote was 100-39, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans opposed.

The legislation moving forward adds a few of the Democratic governor’s initiatives to the Blueprint plan, including programs to recruit and better train teachers.

But it no longer carries some of the reforms that Moore sought, including a multi-year pause on a plan to increase planning time for teachers that’s difficult to implement because it requires more staffing. Delegates opted for only a one-year pause instead.

Delegates also rejected Moore’s proposed cuts to planned increased per-pupil funding for students in poverty and those learning English, and freezing funding levels for community schools, which offer extra services to students and their families in high-poverty neighborhoods.

Moore’s proposed legislation would have saved the state $1.6 billion in planned spending over four years. There’s been no estimate of the revised bill’s impact on the state budget.

Democratic leaders have said some of the proposals from the governor were untenable because they would roll back key parts of the Blueprint programs, which are designed to provide resources to ensure academic success regardless of a student’s background.

Teachers, superintendents and school board members from across the state previously told lawmakers that abandoning the funding increases for community schools, poor students and English-language learners would threaten the progress that schools are starting to see under the Blueprint.

Even though the House changed up Moore’s bill significantly, leaders made a point of praising the governor for putting forward his bill and engaging on the issue.

“I want to thank him for his advocacy and his interest in helping to make what this body did better and helping to strengthen it,” said Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, chair of the Ways and Means Committee, which handles education issues.

Following the House vote, the governor’s office did not specifically address the changes to his proposal, which he called the Excellence in Maryland Public Schools Act.

“Governor Moore looks forward to continuing conversations with the state legislature, local officials, educators, families, and all partners involved to ensure the long term success and sustainability of Maryland’s Blueprint for the Future,” Moore spokesman Carter Elliott IV said in a statement.

Republicans found themselves in the unusual position of being partially aligned with the Democratic governor, preferring to slow down spending on the Blueprint. Republicans argued that the Blueprint programs are too costly at a time when the state is facing deficit this year that’s projected to get worse in future years.

Del. Jason Buckel, the House minority leader, made an analogy using luxury cars, calling the Blueprint a Mercedes-level of public education. “We don’t have a Mercedes economy in the state of Maryland,” he said.

Besides, the Blueprint hasn’t shown that the investments will result in better student performance, the Allegany County Republican said.

“We have aspirations that are way up here,” he said, rising on his toes and lifting his hand above his head. “Our results are usually about here,” he continued, holding his hand near his waist.

Barnes countered by rattling off statistics of rising student test scores and increased numbers of board-certified teachers. Holding his reading glasses in his hands and punctuating the air for emphasis, he declared: “It is working.”

The state Senate is expected to move forward its own version of Moore’s bill later this week, setting up the likelihood of further negotiations on how best to improve the Blueprint plan.

“I’m confident that we’ll get to a place of agreement,” Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, told reporters Tuesday.

The Maryland State Education Association, which represents public school teachers, praised the House action and urged the Senate to follow suit.

“The House version of the Excellence in Maryland Public Schools Act restores funding that our schools expected and need and also takes meaningful steps to improve educator shortage,” MSEA President Paul Lemle, a Howard County teacher, said in a statement. “We urge the Senate to similarly reject the deep cuts to our schools proposed in the bill and join the House in protecting students in poverty, multilingual learners, and the state’s successful expansion of community schools.”