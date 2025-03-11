Maryland lawmakers are expecting more than 2,000 people to attend a hybrid town hall Tuesday evening to hear how elected leaders are fighting back against the Trump administration.

U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, U.S. Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, all of whom are Democrats, are convening at Howard Community College at 7:30 p.m. to “discuss protecting Marylanders’ rights and supporting federal employees,” according to a news release.

The town hall comes amid “Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s illegal attacks on merit-based civil servants and the services they provide to the American people,” the release said.

More than 1,200 have registered to attend in person and another 1,000 people are registered to attend virtually, said Safa Hira, a spokeswoman for Howard County government.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Lawmakers are planning to take questions from residents and provide an update on their efforts in Congress, the courts and communities.

This story may be updated.