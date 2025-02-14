Gov. Wes Moore’s office Friday published a list of resources for Maryland’s federal workforce now out of jobs because of mass layoffs, spontaneous firings, policy changes and steep funding cuts.

The digital hub lists legal resources, job hunting support and ways to get financial help, and it reminds job seekers that the state of Maryland is hiring.

The governor’s announcement comes one day after the Trump administration recommended firing recently hired federal employees who had yet to earn civil service protections across the country and after weeks of weathering job uncertainty.

“The White House continues to take actions that jeopardize the livelihoods of our public servants and upend how the federal government can best serve the American people and advance our shared priorities,” Moore said in a statement.

Federal employees living in Maryland have financial resources they can tap and can find links to check their eligibility. The state has also set up a separate information page of frequently asked questions on unemployment insurance.

Workers can apply for unemployment insurance and an additional fund for federal civilian employees separated from their jobs through no fault of their own. They can check their eligibility through the Maryland Department of Labor.

If a federal worker quit their job or resigned, they may not be eligible for unemployment benefits, but they should check with the state, according to the resource hub.

The Maryland Department of Labor has been offering free webinars weekly on resources available to newly unemployed federal workers. Sign-up information is here.

The Maryland Public Servants Resource website listed state-sponsored career support centers, providing free résumé writing and interview training services. The Professional Outplacement Assistance Center, located in Linthicum, provides a variety of job hunting resources. American Job Centers are located throughout the state and offer computers, printers, résumé writing assistance and job training.

Meanwhile, state government is still looking to fill hundreds of positions, Moore’s announcement said. Similarly, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has announced on social media that his office has openings and welcomed applications from federal attorneys considering their next steps.

Democratic members of Maryland’s congressional delegation have been holding frequent teleconference town halls in response to a spike in concern from citizens. Thousands seeking answers have called in.

Concerned workers flocked to a Howard County town hall meeting after thousands across the country received an email asking them to voluntarily resign with pay and benefits for eight months. The Trump administration ended the offer but not before tens of thousands took it.

Maryland has more than 160,000 federal civilian employees, about 6% of the state’s workforce. Several hundred thousand are employed by federal contractors.

Moore said in his Friday message he’s still hoping to work in partnership with the Trump administration on common goals, adding “but in light of recent actions that are hurting Marylanders, we must step up to defend our people.”