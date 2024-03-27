The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Top Maryland lawmakers are working on a plan to provide financial aid to workers at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore who will be out of a job while shipping is halted following Tuesday’s collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, posted on social media on Wednesday morning that he and others from districts that include the port are drafting emergency legislation “to provide income replacement for workers impacted by this tragedy.”

An estimated 15,000 people work directly at the port, and their work will quickly dry up with no ships allowed in or out while recovery operations continue after the bridge came tumbling down. Untold amounts of bridge components, the Dali ship that struck it and other debris are lodged in the Patapsco River and blocking the shipping channel to the port.

The Port of Baltimore immediately suspended shipping until further notice. Some land-based activities have continued.

More than 100,000 additional jobs are indirectly tied to the port, making the port a significant economic driver in the region.

“The human cost of lives lost yesterday is overwhelming and tragic. The economic and stability loss to the thousands impacted in the days ahead cannot be understated,” Ferguson wrote on social media.

It was not immediately clear how Ferguson’s bill would work, where the money would come from and how it would differ from standard unemployment insurance, a government program that provides partial income replacement for people who lose their jobs. A spokesman for Ferguson could not immediately be reached Wednesday morning.

Lawmakers are in the final two weeks of the 90-day General Assembly session and even though important procedural deadlines have passed for approving legislation, the rules can be suspended to advance a high-priority bill, as this one is likely to be.

This developing story will be updated.