Legionella bacteria has been found in more government buildings in Baltimore, prompting officials to plan to flush and sanitize the water systems at two courthouses this weekend.

Tests on the water systems at the District Court buildings at 5800 Wabash Ave. in Northwest Baltimore and 700 E. Patapsco Ave. in South Baltimore that were done on Nov. 25 returned positive for Legionella bacteria on Wednesday, state officials confirmed on Thursday.

Legionella bacteria can cause Legionnaire’s disease, a serious form of pneumonia. People are exposed to the bacteria when they breathe in vapor or mist from water that contains the bacteria.

The discovery comes after office buildings at the State Center complex tested positive for Legionella bacteria and are now being flushed and sanitized. A total of six buildings — including offices and courthouses — have now tested positive.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The two courthouses, where judges hear cases ranging from traffic violations to civil disputes, will remain open for business this week, according to the state Department of General Services, which maintains the buildings.

The courthouses also house offices for probation agents, prosecutors and public defenders.

Read More What is Legionella, the bacteria found in Baltimore office buildings? Dec 5, 2024

They’ll be closed on Saturday and Sunday so the water can be shut off for the sanitizing process. The buildings will reopen on Monday, though it will take up to two weeks for testing to determine whether the Legionella bacteria is still present.

Department of General Services spokesman Eric Solomon said Thursday that the state began proactively testing for Legionella bacteria in state buildings in mid-October. The goal, Solomon said, was to “establish baseline testing and best practices to monitor water quality in its buildings across the state.”

State Center was the first location to be tested, and the bacteria was found in two buildings there on Nov. 8, prompting a brief closure. Two more buildings later tested positive.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The state is in the midst of closing four State Center buildings one by one to flush and sanitize the water systems. It will take up to two weeks for testing to determine if the bacteria has been flushed out.

Two unions representing employees at State Center have raised concerns that the state did not communicate well with workers. They’ve questioned whether it’s safe for employees to be in the buildings.

“Employees are receiving updates about maintenance, building closures and precautionary water use parameters via memos that are circulated on a regular basis,” Solomon wrote in an email. “Employees have also been advised to report any symptoms of pneumonia and to contact a healthcare provider to help determine the cause.”

There have been no reported cases of Legionnaire’s disease associated with the state buildings, according to Solomon.

State Center employees have been directed to work from home when their building is closed, and upon return, they are being provided bottled water and urged to wash their hands and use sanitizer.

Baltimore Banner reporters Dylan Segelbaum and Lee O. Sanderlin contributed to this story.