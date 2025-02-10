Now in the sixth week of the legislative session, lawmakers face several lengthy bill hearings as they consider policy changes large and small.
They also continue to grapple with concerns from Washington, whether it’s paused or cut funding, threats to Medicaid or lost jobs for federal workers.
- What Gov. Wes Moore didn’t say in his State of the State speech
- How lawmakers aim to reduce racial disparities in Maryland traffic stops
You can catch up on last week’s live coverage here.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.