Today marks decision day in the Maryland General Assembly’s 90-day session. Known as “crossover day,” any bill that doesn’t make it through one chamber and across the lobby to the other by the end of the day faces additional procedural hurdles that — for most legislation — likely means it’s doomed for this session.

Congressional delays federal spending are delaying Maryland’s budget bills, but they’ll get moved whether they make crossover day or not because the General Assembly has to pass a budget and they’re buying time to get the best handle on how federal cuts might affect the state. Three bills dealing with energy issues that have the blessing of Democratic leadership might also miss the deadline but will eventually advance because they are priorities.