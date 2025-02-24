The biggest problem facing lawmakers this session is a $3 billion budget shortfall, but lawmakers say they’re in a holding pattern while the new administration and new Congress make decisions about federal funding. It could mean more bad news for the state — budget writers are tentatively eyeing $200 million to $500 million in additional cuts.
March 14 is when the current federal funding expires.
- Moore’s effort to reshape statewide education plan hits major opposition
- State budget bills on hold while Congress debates funding
