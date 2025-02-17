The General Assembly session hits the halfway point this Friday and this is a busy week for lawmakers and Gov. Wes Moore. Moore and his team will make their case Wednesday for scaling back parts of Maryland’s ambitious education improvement plan.
And lawmakers continue work on closing a $3 billion budget shortfall.
- What Gov. Wes Moore didn’t say in his State of the State speech
- How lawmakers aim to reduce racial disparities in Maryland traffic stops
You can catch up on last week’s live coverage here.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.