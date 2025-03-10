Monday marks the first major deadline of this year’s legislative session: crossover day. That’s the point at which a bill has to make it through at least one of the legislative chambers to have the best shot at becoming law. Lawmakers will be back and forth between committee hearings and floor sessions to get bills through — and there’s a chance they could meet on Saturday as well.

One bill that likely won’t push that deadline would make changes to a statewide plan intended to improve schools, known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. Gov. Wes Moore proposed scaling back the program and putting some initiatives on hold. The House reined in some of those changes and are expected to pass their version this week.