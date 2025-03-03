Lawmakers in Annapolis are still in a holding pattern while President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans figure out fiscal issues. For Maryland, the biggest question is how big of a cut could the state see to Medicaid, food assistance and other funding? Lawmakers are coming up with hundreds of millions in additional cuts, if needed.

Much of the legislative action has been in committees so far, but expect floor sessions to grow longer this week as lawmakers look to pass bills out of their chamber and send them across the lobby to their counterparts in the other chamber.