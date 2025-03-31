This is the final week of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2025 session, and there’s still much to get done. At the top of the list is the budget. Lawmakers have the broad strokes of a deal, but still need to get the final product across the finish line by next Monday. Two other high-priority items are changes to a statewide education improvement plan and a package of bills dealing with energy and its costs.

Lawmakers have until the end of next Monday to wrap up work on bills or they’ll most likely have to start over again in 2026.