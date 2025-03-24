The General Assembly heads into its penultimate week with the biggest ticket items on the agenda: A state budget that could add $1.6 billion in new taxes and other revenues and revisions to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s ambitious — and expensive — plan intended to improve public schools. Lawmakers and Gov. Wes Moore agreed on broad strokes of a budget plan last week, but still need to work out some of the details.

This week also marks one year since the Key Bridge collapse that killed six workers and affected life and commerce in Baltimore, the region and state. Gov. Wes Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and the state’s congressional delegation are all attending memorial events.