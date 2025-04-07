This is it. At midnight (give or take, sometimes) the clock will run out on this year’s 90-day legislative session.
Most of the agenda is well in hand, with final votes expected on the budget and many bills already on their way to the governor. Lawmakers are also trying work out a final agreement on changes to a statewide plan intended to improve K-12 schools and get a package of energy-related bills across the finish line.
- Maryland lawmakers slash payouts for child sex abuse survivors despite lawyers’ warnings
- The $1B problem everyone in Annapolis is worried about
You can catch up on last week’s live coverage here.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.