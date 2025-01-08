Lawmakers have returned to Annapolis for the annual 90-day legislative session facing a big budget shortfall and uncertainty about what a second Trump administration will mean for Maryland.
Check back for updates on what's happening right now in General Assembly, context and explainers from our team of journalists and all of the The Banner's coverage of Maryland politics.
