Maryland’s most conservative state lawmakers win few battles in Annapolis, where they are badly outnumbered by Democrats. But they’re finding hope in Washington, where they’re pleased with the actions taken so far by President Donald Trump.

Members of Maryland’s nascent Freedom Caucus say they’ve heard little to no pushback from their constituents on Trump’s first weeks — even from federal workers facing the prospect of losing their jobs.

Del. Matt Morgan said he was “impressed and in awe” of how fast the Trump administration is moving. “I’m kind of wondering: ‘Really? Is this all it takes to get our fiscal house in order?’” the St. Mary’s Republican asked.

Morgan, and other members of the caucus, said they have heard scant complaints on Trump’s flurry of actions, and say they aren’t concerned with what’s happened so far, even as federal judges temporarily shut down pieces of Trump’s plan.

“I think that we’re in for a very rocky, maybe even chaotic, few months as we get control of this,” Morgan said. “And then things will get ironed out, and we’ll be a much leaner, more efficient government, which is really what everybody wants.”

Del. Matt Morgan, a St. Mary’s County Republican, said he was “impressed and in awe” of how fast the Trump administration is moving. (Pamela Wood / The Baltimore Banner)

Meanwhile, Democratic state lawmakers navigating the chaotic twists and turns in D.C., have heard plenty. The state relies heavily on federal dollars and is already facing a significant fiscal crisis as they close a $3 billion budget gap. Cuts from the federal government could further stress state spending.

In D.C., Democratic members of Maryland’s federal delegation have fielded floods of constituent calls and held teleconference town halls almost nightly with thousands seeking answers. Federal workers placed on leave, retirees worried about Elon Musk peeking at Social Security benefits and Medicaid recipients seeking certainty, spoke to Maryland Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks Wednesday.

“On behalf of the American people, I share their outrage,” Van Hollen said in a statement.

But back in Annapolis, Freedom Caucus chair Morgan and his seven member crew are riding the Republican momentum in Washington. Together they represent 9% of the state, according to state records, and most of their districts voted for Trump by wide margins in November.

The unofficial caucus formed in January with the help of Congressman Andy Harris, Maryland’s sole Republican in Washington, and is only a fraction of the General Assembly’s GOP. Their ideas, often far-right aligned, receive little attention from Democratic leaders.

So far, the Maryland version has benefitted from Harris’ participation. His name recognition has lured the media to events that otherwise might be skipped.

On the federal workforce

Harris appeared alongside Freedom Caucus members in Annapolis Thursday as they touted their energy legislation, which would reverse Democratic-led bills. He said he hasn’t heard from any of the roughly 23,000 federal employees in his congressional district about concerns they might lose their jobs.

”We hear a lot more from the people who say, ‘Please bring down, control the cost and size of government,’” Harris said.

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris is the only Republican member of Congress from Maryland and chairs the U.S. House Freedom Caucus. (Pamela Wood / The Baltimore Banner)

Federal employees who are doing their jobs and are “not trying to impede the administration” should be all right, he said, “but if, on the other hand, you are conspiring to stop President Trump’s mandate, you probably should expect that you may have to look for another job.”

Del. Lauren Arikan said she hasn’t heard from Harford County’s federal workers. Jobs, however, aren’t “guaranteed” and changing careers is “just a part of life,” she said.

”Sometimes you have to start over and when God closes the door, he opens a window,” she said.

Baltimore County Republican Robin Grammer said he does have federal workers in his district, but hasn’t heard from them or really any complaints.

Morgan said he has heard from some federal workers, especially contractors, but that losing a job “necessarily doesn’t have to be a bad thing.”

“I’m sure there’s other jobs out there,” he said.

Del. Kathy Szeliga of Baltimore County said she’s heard from federal workers who see firsthand how the government spends its money. They’ve told her “it’s about time” to cut back — “They’re saying, ‘thank you,’” she said.

Less reliance on Uncle Sam

A freeze on grants and loans threw Maryland, and states across the country, into chaos in late January after states lost access to federal reimbursements for health care and food and temporary cash assistance payments following Trump’s order. These funds, appropriated by law, also fund programs for first responders, military veterans and homeless individuals.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the spending freeze.

But as recently as this week, some Maryland agencies still couldn’t access funds. Gov. Wes Moore’s administration said agencies are checking accounts daily.

Harris doesn’t think the Trump administration will need to reimpose the freeze because they are now “methodically” examining each agency.

The administration might go into an agency, he said, find “rampant waste,” and make the cuts. A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from freezing grant and loan funding to states.

The Republicans said Maryland’s bottom line relies too much on the federal government, and put the onus on themselves and the Democrats in the General Assembly to fix that.

“If anything, this exposes how reliant we really have been on the feds,” said Harford County’s Arikan. “And how we need to create our own economy that’s successful.”

Del. Robin Grammer, a Baltimore County Republican, said he does have federal workers in his district, but hasn’t heard from them or really any complaints. (Pamela Wood / The Baltimore Banner)

Here, there may be some bipartisan agreement. Democrats, including Moore, have said they’d like to move away from their reliance on the federal government as one of the state’s largest employers. But just how this happens, and how fast, is where they may differ.

Arikan said she’s more impressed with Trump the second time around, and she is pleased with the work of Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, which is not a real department.

“I have never been so excited to see a president just take care of business.”