For the first time in at least three decades, Maryland’s top spending board approved scores of contracts and grants on Wednesday without any of the main members present.

Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Treasurer Dereck Davis, all Democrats, were all absent from the meeting of the Maryland Board of Public Works in Annapolis as they attended a funeral on the Eastern Shore.

The board’s business was instead handled by Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Chief Deputy Comptroller Andrew Schaufele and Chief Deputy Treasurer Jon Martin.

Each of those three has occasionally filled in for their boss for vacations, illnesses or scheduling conflicts in recent years.

But according to John Gontrum, executive secretary of the board, there hasn’t been a meeting with three substitute members since the current record-keeping system began in 1995.

The Board of Public Works is a unique part of state government that isn’t replicated in other states. Dating to the 1800s, the board is responsible for signing off on sending money out the door for major projects. The board also has final say over issues affecting state-owned land and state waters.

Moore, Lierman and Davis were all attending a funeral for Darren Foxwell, an 18-year-old from Easton who was killed in a car crash last month. Foxwell’s father, Len, used to work for former Comptroller Peter Franchot and is well-known in political circles.

Miller offered a tribute to Darren Foxwell at the start of the meeting. Foxwell had recently graduated from Easton High School, where he wrestled and played lacrosse. He had planned to attend Bethany College in West Virginia in the fall.

“He was well-known throughout his community as a kind soul with a carefree spirit and a brilliant young mind,” she said. “Our hearts are with the Foxwell family, the Easton community and all those who were fortunate enough to know Darren.”

“Even in moments of sorrow,” Miller added, “the work of the people must continue.”