The Maryland Democratic Party is crying foul over a website and social media accounts dubbed “No Moore” that are critical of Gov. Wes Moore’s record.

The party filed a complaint with the Maryland State Board of Elections last week, alleging that the anonymous accounts amount to political campaign communications that fall under state regulations — including a requirement that they be attributed to a registered political committee.

The website and social media accounts popped up earlier this year, with an aggressive anti-Moore message that highlights the Democratic governor’s proposals to raise taxes to close a budget gap. The accounts use doctored images, such as one of Moore smiling and laughing amid a flurry of $100 bills and another of Moore behind a lectern with the presidential seal and the word “NOPE!” over it in large letters.

Another graphic contrasts a serious-looking full-color photo of former Gov. Larry Hogan against a black-and-white photo of a laughing Moore, noting tax and toll cuts under Hogan and tax and fee increases under Moore.

Hogan, the former two-term Republican governor, lost a bid for the U.S. Senate last year and some speculate that he might be preparing a run for governor again in 2026. Hogan has made no announcement about his future, and his spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday morning.

Hogan’s most recent social media post praised a new restaurant in Annapolis on Thursday night.

A screenshot of a website branded "No Moore" which, along with related social media accounts, have been attacking Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's record. Maryland Democrats allege the anonymous accounts violate campaign finance laws.

The No Moore website and social media accounts include an authority line that reads: “Paid for by NoMoore.org.” No Moore is not listed in the state’s campaign finance database and the identity of the entity is unclear.

An email to No Moore was not returned on Friday morning.

“The result of the improper or completely absent authority lines is that the public is at a loss for which organization paid for and disseminated this website and social media accounts,” Maryland Democratic Party Executive Director Karen Darkes wrote in a a complaint to the elections board, which was first reported by The Baltimore Sun.

Darkes alleges that No Moore has all the markings of an independent expenditure group that is spending money to advocate against a political candidate. Such groups are required to register with the state and file reports within 48 hours each time their spending exceeds $10,000.

Darkes’ complaint asks the state elections board to investigate No Moore for failing to register and failing to use authority lines, and to issue fines or refer the matter to the Office of the State Prosecutor.

“Marylanders deserve to know who’s behind this shadowy group that’s spreading falsehoods about Governor Moore and his plans to cut taxes for a majority of Marylanders, grow our economy, and invest in our people,” Darkes said in a statement Friday. “It’s one thing to lie to Marylanders; it’s another to skirt the law and do it behind anonymous social media accounts.”