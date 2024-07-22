Maryland’s Democratic National Convention delegates unanimously voted to back U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris during a virtual meeting held Monday, according to party officials.

The Democratic Party’s announcement came within an hour of Gov. Wes Moore publicly endorsing Harris’s nomination, and followed a slew of elected officials who fell in line after President Joe Biden announced he was ending his effort to seek a second term and endorsed Harris as his replacement on Sunday.

Moore was also on the call this morning.

“The Maryland Democratic Delegation stands unanimously behind her [Harris’s] candidacy, eager to cast our votes for her and campaign vigorously for a historic victory this November,” Party Chair Ken Ulman said in a statement.

The state party’s unification around Harris as their nominee began late Sunday afternoon after Biden’s announcement. Maryland lawmakers serving as elected and party-appointed convention delegates began posting their support on social media and calling on others to do the same.

House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones said she shared Biden’s “confidence” that “Harris is the right person to continue to build on his legacy and their record of success.”

“No one is more prepared than Vice President Harris to take over and carry on President Biden’s work and legacy,” read a joint statement from eight state senators representing Maryland at the national convention.

Tia Hopkins — who along with Antonio Bowens became the state’s first openly nonbinary candidates elected to the Democratic Central Committee in 2022 — was on the call this morning and said attendees were “extremely excited” to endorse Harris.

Hopkins was struck by Moore and U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, who “spoke very highly on VP Harris, her character and how fit she is to be the next President.” Both Moore and Hoyer stressed the importance of making clear “who we are throwing our support behind” when Biden officially releases his delegates, said Hopkins, who will support Harris at the DNC.

Maryland’s Legislative Black Caucus members also heading to Chicago urged the state party and delegates to support Harris as their nominee and as the only candidate on a ticket that’s defeated former Pres. Donald Trump — “She is battle-tested and ready to beat Trump again,” the caucus said in a statement.

One of the undersigned members of the caucus was Del. Adrian Boafo of Prince George’s County. Boafo said Sunday he was at his parents’ house when the news of Biden’s decision flashed across the TV screen and he recalled feeling “emotional.”

But just moments later, he said he felt pride as Biden endorsed Harris.

”What a history-making moment in and of itself,” he said.