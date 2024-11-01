Nearly 1 million Maryland voters cast their ballots during eight days of early voting, representing more than one in five of the state’s registered voters.

Thursday, the final day of early voting, proved to be the most popular day, with 3.79% of the state’s registered voters voting at an early voting site.

Some of the state’s smaller counties had the highest turnout rate during early voting, with Calvert, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties seeing roughly one-third of their voters at the early voting polls, according to state elections records.

Baltimore City’s early voting turnout was the lowest in the state, with 13.4% of voters choosing to vote early. Baltimore County had about 22% turnout during early voting. About one-quarter of both Anne Arundel and Howard County voters cast ballots during early voting.

Maryland voters have three options for casting their ballots: Traditional Election Day voting on Tuesday, eight days of early voting and mail ballots, which can be returned in the mail, at a ballot dropbox or at a voting site.

Through Thursday night, nearly 870,000 voters had been sent mail ballots and about 568,000 of them — or 65% — had been received by elections officials.

All told, between early votes and returned mail ballots, more than 1.56 million of the state’s 4.2 million voters have already voted for a turnout of 37%.

With Election Day still to go on Tuesday, the general election turnout already surpasses turnout from the primary election in May, when about 28% of eligible voters ― only Republicans and Democrats in closed primaries — cast a ballot, either through vote by mail, early voting or on Election Day. About 46% of primary ballots were cast on Election Day, 39% by mail and 14.9% during early voting.

Voters are being driven to the polls this fall by an intense election for president between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, and a competitive U.S. Senate race in Maryland between Republican Larry Hogan and Angela Alsobrooks.

Candidates took notice of the turnout as they’ve campaigned across the state in the final days of the election.

At the Odenton Library on Thursday, a line stretched dozens deep and voters circled the lot looking for a place to park.

“We’re really excited that there’s been great turnout at early voting,” Hogan said after greeting volunteers and voters at the library.

Alsobrooks also visited early voting sites, including the Pip Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis on Tuesday.

“I love the energy. I feel really good about the turnout. We’ve received a lot of very positive feedback at the polling places,” she said.