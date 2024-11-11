More than a dozen local elections offices in Maryland received bomb threats on Friday night, as workers continue processing ballots and counting votes.

The threats drew strong public rebukes from Gov. Wes Moore and Jared DeMarinis, the state elections administrator, who had posted online that he has “ZERO tolerance for threats against our elections officials.”

Moore, a Democrat, had said, “Threats like these have no place in our state or in our democracy.”

Here’s what we know about what’s going on with the bomb threats.

Ballot counting wasn’t disrupted

The threats were emailed to local elections offices starting at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, eventually reaching 15 offices, DeMarinis told reporters Monday. The state elections headquarters in Annapolis did not receive a threat.

The jurisdictions that received the threat were: Baltimore City and Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Washington, Wicomico and Worcester counties.

At that time of night, the work of the day canvassing ballots had already been completed or was wrapping up. As the threats rolled in, DeMarinis made the call for every local elections office to be evacuated and be checked by law enforcement.

“I just wanted to make sure that everyone was safe,” DeMarinis said. “In an abundance of caution, I reached out to local elections directors to get their buildings swept.”

Canvassing resumed on Saturday and continues through Friday.

Law enforcement is investigating

The FBI is investigating, along with other law enforcement. DeMarinis said his office is cooperating with law enforcement, but couldn’t offer specifics due to the ongoing investigation.

DeMarinis said the emailed threats appear to have come from an overseas source.

Maryland wasn’t alone

Bomb threats also were emailed to elections offices in at least two California counties on Friday, according to news reports.

Officials in Orange County and Riverside County said they found no explosives after searching elections offices.

Threats were also made in several states on Election Day last Tuesday, with many of them originating from Russian email domains, the FBI said.

DeMarinis said he hadn’t yet spoken with his counterparts in other states about the threats. “We’re all just focusing on getting our canvasses done at this point,” he said.